Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 152 Mn by 2027

Future Market Insights in its recent research report titled “Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” covers several factors that are influencing the robust growth of the global market. As per this research report, the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 23.1% during the period of assessment. The exhaustive research publication includes key trends, opportunities, threats, growth drivers and challenges that impact the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market. Detailed pricing analysis of different exosome diagnostic and therapeutics across key regions is also discussed in the research study. The segmental analysis across North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is carried out which is used to track the future projections for a period of ten years, pertaining to value, of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market.

Global Market for Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics: Underlying Forces Influencing Growth

The growth of global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics is influenced by several factors. Increasing need for screening and diagnosis of chronic diseases coupled with high therapeutic potential of exosomes are fuelling the adoption of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics. Moreover, introduction of explicit systems for analysis of proteins specific to exosomes, increasing research and development activities supported by favourable government policies across various regions and increasing popularity of exosome over CTC and ctDNA are expected to trigger the growth of the global market for exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in the years to follow. On the contrary, lack of standardization and validation requirements for isolation of exosomes is expected to pose hindrances to the growth of the global market. Other factors negatively impacting the market’s growth include heavy investments in research and development and insufficient insurance coverage of costly cancer diagnostic tests.

Segmentation Highlights of the Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

In the region category, North America is estimated to be the largest with a high market lucrativeness. This region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period to touch a large market estimation by end of the assessment year, thus leading the global market. Moreover, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is the fastest growing region and is the second largest in terms of adoption and use of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics. APEJ is filled with high growth opportunities and is being targeted by several giants in this sector, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific.

By product type, reagents and kits are gaining high traction owing to increasing use in exosome diagnostics and therapeutics. The reagents and kits segment dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to continue with the trend in the coming years. This segment is also expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. The reagents and kits segment is expected to register a high CAGR of 28.2% throughout the period of forecast. The software segment is the second fastest growing segment spurring the growth of the global market.

In the application category, diagnostic segment is the largest as compared to therapeutics segment and is estimated to touch a value of over US$ 90 Mn by the end of the year of assessment, growing at a significant pace. Therapeutics segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.0% throughout the period of assessment.

With respect to end user, the use of exosome diagnostic and therapeutics is largely observed in diagnostic centres. The diagnostic centres segment is expected to surpass other end user segments with a high market share and growth rate in the coming years.

Forecast Analysis of the Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market

According to the research report, the global market for exosome diagnostic and therapeutics is expected to grow at a high CAGR to reach an estimate of over US$ 150 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of about US$ 19 Mn in 2017.

Competitive Landscape Shaping the Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market

Manufacturers of exosome diagnostic and therapeutics are focusing to raise capital required for launch of new products or research and development expenses through venture financing. Key companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., NanoSomix, Inc., NX PHARMAGEN, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., Exiqon A/S (Aethlon Medical, Inc.)., System Biosciences, Inc., Aegle Therapeutics AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited and Miltenyi Biotec.

