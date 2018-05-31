GLOBAL ELECTRIC AXLE DRIVE SYSTEMS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Illinois, 30 May 2018(News)- “Market Synopsis of Electric Axle Drive Systems Market:
Globally, the market for Electric Axle drive systems is growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Electric Axle drive systems are used to protect the passenger at the time of collision. Electric axle drive systems are generally installed in the electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. They are installed with the help of multiple electric motor on each axle to provide power to the wheels. The use of electric axle drive system increases the stability and provides better driving dynamics on the normal roads.
Key Players:
The key players in market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.(U.S.), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), GKN Plc (U.K.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. (Italy), Borgwarner Inc. (U.S.) and Ziehl Abegg SE (Germany).
Key Findings:
• The global electric axle drive systems market is expected to reach USD 8,226.3 million by 2023.
• Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 34.60% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,271.6 million.
• In North America, U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 71.60% in 2016, with a market value of USD 876.2 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period.
• On the basis of system type, Hybrid Electric Systems accounted for the largest market share of 56.10% in 2016.
• On basis of vehicle type, Passenger Cars accounted for the largest market share of 64.60% in 2016.
Geographic Analysis:
The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes:
North America
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia Pacific
RoW
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Study Objectives of Electric Axle Drive Systems Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five to ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global electric axle drive systems market with analysis of its development and demand in the market
• To identify high growth regions and countries
• To study regional and country-specific demand and forecast for global electric axle drive systems market
• To cover the key segments of system type, vehicle type, and region
• To finalize unit breakdown for all different classifications required for forecasting, considering various factors
Intended Audience:
• Manufacturers and distributors of electric axle drive systems market
• Suppliers and traders of electric axle drive systems market
• Government associations and industrial bodies.
• Investors and Trade experts
• Consulting in automotive experts
