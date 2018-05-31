GLOBAL VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET & FORECAST TILL 2022

Illinois, 30 May 2018(News)- The virtual private network (VPN) market is an extension of a private network which is widely used among industries for secure data transmission via different portals. The VPN allows users to access data remotely with secure tunneling and encryption methods which also reduces the internal staff costs and enables business expansion.

The VPN enhances the productivity of the organizations as the data is encapsulated into network protocols through a secure passage thereby minimizing and reducing the chances of data breaches and cyber-attacks. The VPN secures the private business data which might include customer information, product catalog, employee and customer information along with company projections. The VPN allows data sharing with a particular subset of stakeholders thereby helping in business continuity and reliability. Brown Bear Corporation (dealing in manufacturing, utility, and environmental applications) makes use of the VPN by allowing the supervisory staff to connect via VPN to the office or the Brown Bear store to increase the management efficiency and reduce the drive time.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Virtual private network Market Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Private Internet Access (U.S), CyberGhost S.A. (Romani), NordVPN (Panama), Purevpn (Hong Kong), IPVanish (U.S), Golden Frog, GmbH (Switzerland), Buffered VPN (Hungary), SaferVPN (Israel), NetGear, Inc. (U.S) among others.

Global Virtual Private Network Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022:

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the virtual private network market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the virtual reality market based on Porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments concerning four main geographies and their countries- North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

Key Findings:

• The global virtual private network market is expected to reach USD 41.70 Billion by 2022 with 18.22% CAGR.

• By type, the market was dominated by hosted VPN, which has reached 5.52 billion in 2016. The cloud VPN is expected to show the highest growth rate.

• By deployment, on premises is dominating the market of VPN and has reached USD 9.87 billion in the year 2016. The on-cloud is expected to show the highest CAGR.

• By product, switches are dominating the market of VPN and have reached USD 5.14 billion in the year 2016. The firewalls are expected to show highest CAGR.

• By verticals, the government is dominating the market of VPN by verticals and has reached USD 3.05 billion in the year 2016. BFSI is expected to show highest CAGR

• Geographically, North America has dominated the VPN market in 2016, followed by Europe. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Virtual Private Network Market Estimation and Forecast:

Global Virtual Private Network market, by region, was led by North America in 2016. In the forecast period, the technological advancements, increasing awareness regarding safety and security and increasing demand for cyber security will help the market in North America. Europe stands on the second position in virtual private network market globally in 2016. Asia Pacific among all the regions is considered to be the fastest growing market for the Virtual Private Network. Developing network infrastructure, and increasing adoption rate of data transmission via the internet are some of the prominent factors propelling the high market growth of VPN in the region.

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

