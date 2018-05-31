India Video Conferencing Hardware Endpoints and Infrastructure Industry by Market Share is Dominated by Polycom, Cisco and Huawei: Ken Research

Video Conferencing Hardware Market in India has grown tremendously at a five year CAGR of 17.3% during the period due to growing awareness of video technologies and Digital India initiative. There has been rise in the demand for videoconferencing Hardware Endpoints and infrastructure with the growth in the end user industries including IT/ITES, Government sector and PSUs, Education, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Hospitals, Entertainment and Oil and Gas.

Large enterprises dominated the video conferencing market in India with the highest revenue share of FY’2017 owing to higher number of points/installation locations and preference of multipoint systems which cost around INR 12.0 Lakh followed by the government sector and PSUs as the project value for the same is very high and this sector prefers video conferencing hardware instead of virtual video conferencing setup due to security reasons.

The endpoints constitute of CODEC, camera and monitor used for video conferencing. Endpoints dominated the video conferencing market in India with a revenue share of more than 80% in FY’2017.

Tier 1 cities dominated in India Video Conferencing endpoint hardware and infrastructure market in FY’2017 with a revenue share of 84.0% due to the highest number of end users and system integrators present in this region. High value projects and developments in Tier 1 cities increase the demand for video conferencing hardware. Moreover, Tier 1 cities have a large offices and commercial space to build conference rooms which promotes the growth of the market.

India Video conferencing endpoint hardware and infrastructure market is at growing stage with approximately 14 players operating in the market. It is a concentrated space with three major players including Polycom, Cisco and Huawei capturing almost 90% of the market in FY’2018. The end users for the industry include BFSI, IT/ITES, government sector and PSUs, transportation, education, entertainment, manufacturing, oil and gas and healthcare. Major players have approximately 3-4 distributors and 100-200 system integrators. India Video Conferencing Endpoint Hardware and Infrastructure Companies compete on the parameters including price, product portfolio, after sales service and distribution network.

The virtual video conferencing market has been declining over the years with the falling prices of the software. Moreover, new competitors entering the market have been introducing the software at a low rate. The use of virtual video conferencing has been rising from the SMEs and there is extensive use of the software by the industries including IT. The market is in late growth stage and is a concentrated space. The players compete on the basis of price, product portfolio, quality, promotions and discounts, number of participants, trial days, free version, social media integration, plans offered and platform availability. Skype is the leading player in the virtual video conferencing market followed by Zoom and Cisco

The major system integrators operating the space include Orange Business, BT India private Limited, Dimension Data India Private Limited, IBM India Pvt. Ltd., Insight Business Machines Pvt. Ltd. and Staunch technologies Private Limited. System integrators compete on the basis of quality of service provided, brand value and OEM association. The cluster of system integrators in India is present in Delhi NCR (Okhla, Nehru Place and surrounding areas), Mumbai (Andheri East, Goregaon East and Bandra East) and Bangalore (Koramangala, Indiranagar and JP Nagar).

The companies operating in the space are planning to set up their manufacturing operations in India. Cisco plans to make India a global export hub for all its products in future after launching its manufacturing operations. Polycom also plans to set up its manufacturing base in India in future. Industries including hospitality, IT, transportation, banking, Media and entertainment, education, healthcare and oil and gas are likely to act as a catalyst for the video conferencing market in the country.

