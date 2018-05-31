Life what a gift! ~RISEN MONK MUSIC

I have lost everything three years in a row for different reasons. I started a new business last year, and Irma blew it away. I got in a near-fatal car crash on February the 9th of this year and walked away in one piece. I shouldn’t be alive anywhere. “If I ain’t God, how the f@#k can I fear it” (Stormzy).

There are no risks I am afraid of anymore. Or if I am worried, I don’t know what these risks are. I am learning to be risk-averse. As an entrepreneur, I live on the risk rollercoaster. 

The primary challenge is I have no money right now. I would take the perk money to purchase the merchandise. I do e-commerce, so that wouldn’t be a significant issue.

Another major challenge is that I’m starting a Masters Program this year, have an e-commerce business and have to get a full-time job. It won’t be a lot of fun, but it is what it. “When they ask what do you do? Whatever I have to” (#entrepreneur). I usually work between 50 to 100 hours a week. If I’m awake, I am usually working or thinking about work in some way.

That said most of the songs I already recorded many songs.

I want to release three albums on Christmas: “LION 2/LYIN’ 2”, “Christ Haven and “Live Free or Die Tryin’.” Between 30 to 100 songs. Worst case scenario, I will release ten salable tracks and two mixtapes.

I did a video here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVjBRzxHpbM

 

For more visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/614344355/838093979?ref=475437&token=1d0447e7

