Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is Poised to Exhibit a Moderate 9.0% CAGR through 2024

Expanding at a healthy 9.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, the medical aesthetic devices market is poised to amount to a value of US$15.1 bn by 2024. The opportunity in the market was pegged at US$6.5 bn in 2015. This signifies that despite the small share aesthetics holds in the overall medical devices industry, the market holds immense scope for growth. A rapidly expanding pool of geriatrics is perhaps the most significant factor driving the demand for aesthetic procedures, thereby boosting the sales of medical aesthetic devices around the world. An increasing number of medical discoveries and innovations have transformed the healthcare and medical devices industries and the rising demand for youthful radiance will continue to offer a world of opportunities for players to capitalize on.

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Emerge as Most Preferred Product Category

The medical aesthetic devices market can be segmented on the basis of product into facial aesthetic devices, aesthetic implants, skin tightening and body contouring devices, and aesthetic laser and energy devices. Comprising of ablative and non-ablative resurfacing devices, the segment of aesthetic laser and energy devices held the dominant share of over 30.0% in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit rapid expansion over the coming years. This segment has been identified as having the most potential for growth owing to the fact that dermatologists prefer these devices over any other.

The most common use of aesthetic laser and energy devices is in hair and skin treatments, which comprise skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, and removal of pigmented lesions. Considering that these devices are non-invasive in nature, they have gained preference over other devices among patients. Moreover, since these devices can be quite capital intensive, several manufacturers are offering to lease these laser and energy devices and ensure greater adoption.

Youth-oriented Culture of Americans to Ensure Dominance of the Region through 2024

Among the key regional segments, North America dominates the worldwide market for medical aesthetic devices, powered by the U.S. This flourishing market accounted for a massive 43.0% share in 2015, thanks to the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers. North America is predicted to retain its lead throughout the forecast period on account of greater purchasing power of the consumers, an increased focus on innovation, and a rising number of aesthetic companies operating out of the U.S. Another factor driving the medical aesthetic devices market in North America is a large geriatric population and a high number of consumers looking for ways to delay or reverse signs of aging. This youth-oriented nature of the people has translated into increased demand for medical aesthetic devices such as injectables.

Asia Pacific and Latin America have been identified as immensely lucrative markets and both the regions are anticipated to exhibit strong growth in the coming years. This potential growth can be attributed to a large population, rising disposable incomes of the people, growing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits offered by aesthetic treatments, and an increasing presence of several local device manufacturers offering competitively-priced products.

Allergan plc, Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Cutera, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., and Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) are some of the most prominent players in the global medical aesthetic devices market. The market is highly consolidated by nature and several companies are resorting to strategic collaborations to gain a greater share in the medical aesthetic devices market.

