Titanium Dioxide Market Outlook to 2023 Regional Analysis Key Players Profiles Growth Future Prospects

Titanium Dioxide Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Titanium Dioxide is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 44.954 billion by 2023 with CAGR of 14.28% between 2016 and 2023.

Global Titanium Dioxide one of the whitest material on the earth is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium in three forms anatase, rutile and brookite. It has the highest refractive index of all material till found by man including the diamond. Titanium dioxide are used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, foods and various other applications.

Global Titanium Dioxide does not formed in a usable condition in nature. It must be cautiously mined in one of its pure forms, such as rutile, anatase beach sand, and refined into a fine even element size. Increasing in demands of automobile, construction industry and applications of pigments in various industries is likely to drive the global titanium dioxide market growth. On the other hand Environmental regulations such as carcinogenic properties and volatile prices of raw materials are the key factors which can restrain the global titanium dioxide market growth in forecasted period.

Industry Segmentation:

The global titanium dioxide market is majorly segmented on the basis of application, end users and region. Based on application of titanium dioxide the market is segmented into paints, coatings, plastics, photo-electrode, pigment, paper, cosmetics, food additives, and others. Based on end user the market segmented into automotive, personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, construction industry, and others and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Industry Application:

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of titanium dioxide market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of titanium dioxide market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

DuPont (US),

Tronox Limited (US),

CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia),

The Chemours Company Chemours (US),

NL Industries, Inc (US),

Shandong Doguide Group Co., Ltd (China),

Argex Titanium Inc. (North America),

Huntsman International LLC. (US),

Evonik Industries (Germany),

Tayca Corporation (Japan).

