Winds of Change Grip Online Poker Sphere

India: The last 12 months have been monumental for India’s rising stars in the international poker arena. Money-wise, the country’s leading pros have collectively earned a staggering $1.6 million in live winnings since May. While the card game has not quite received recognition as a viable career choice yet, the feats of WSOP bracelet winners Nipun Java & Aditya Sushant as well as Aditya Agarwal say otherwise. But they didn’t become sensations overnight. They studied the game for years and honed their skills by playing poker over the internet. They’re living the dream. The success stories of these individuals have inspired a whole generation to try their hand at the popular card game.

Today, online poker has become a springboard for launching a professional career in poker, but better yet, a convenient, hassle-free method to earn money. Welcome bonuses and loyalty programs are just some examples of how poker rooms incentivize their customers. But there is one lesser known promotion in online poker that truly leaves the others in the dust – rakeback. Summed up in two words, rakeback is essentially ‘free money’. Poker rooms claim a commission fee worth 5% of the pot, called rake, to cover operational expenses. Most people are unaware that a huge chunk of this rake can be reclaimed. It is an exciting bonus that poker rooms use to reward loyal players.

Many prominent poker rooms in India offer this promotion. Through rakeback, each poker player earns a return of 1-1.5% on their spending. Think of it as free money channeled to your account every month. The more you keep playing, greater is your reward. Not only is rakeback a guaranteed method to make money, but professionals all over the globe use it as a means to supplement their poker bankroll.

India has been slow to pick up on this trend, but it is all the rage abroad, particularly in the United States, where renowned poker rooms have awarded millions of dollars in the form of rakeback to loyal players. But fret not, local players can now cash in on this lucrative opportunity through Poker Raker. As India’s leading platform for rakeback services, Poker Raker facilitates amazing online poker deals with outstanding service and sophisticated customer support. Grab this opportunity of a lifetime and enhance your overall gaming experience. Register on Poker Raker today for premium deals!

