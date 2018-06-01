Biodegradable Mulch Film Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Study on Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by crop type (grains, oilseeds, flowers, lants, fruits, vegetables), raw material (aliphatic-aromatic copolyesters, thermoplastic starch, polylactic acid, starch blended) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biodegradable Mulch Film over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market which includes company profiling of Armando Alvarez, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Novamont, AB Rani Plast OY, BASF, KingfaSci& Tech Co Ltd, BioBag International AS, AEP Industries Inc., RKW SE, and British Polythene Industries PLC. . According to report the global biodegradable mulch film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global biodegradable mulch film market covers segments such as crop type, and raw material. The crop type segments include grains & oilseeds, flowers & plants, and fruits & vegetables. On the basis of raw material the global biodegradable mulch film market is categorized into aliphatic-aromatic copolyesters (AAC), thermoplastic starch (TPS), starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA), starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biodegradable mulch film market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biodegradable mulch film market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the biodegradable mulch film market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biodegradable mulch film market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

4. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Grains & oilseeds

4.2 Flowers & plants

4.3 Fruits & vegetables

5. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material 2018 – 2024

5.1 Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

5.2 Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

5.3 Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.4 Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.5 Others

6. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.1.3 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.2.3 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.4.2 RoW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.4.3 RoW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Armando Alvarez

7.2 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

7.3 Novamont

7.4 AB Rani Plast OY

7.5 BASF

7.6 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

7.7 BioBag International AS

7.8 AEP Industries Inc.

7.9 RKW SE

7.10 British Polythene Industries PLC