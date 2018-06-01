FURA LAUNCHES NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Toronto, Ontario – June 1, 2018 – Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or “the Company”) (TSXV: FURA.V) a gemstone mining and marketing company has undergone a brand review and today unveiled its new brand identity including logo, tagline and social media to strengthen its communication with key stake holders and consumers.

The rendition of the new Fura logo, which is an evolution of Fura’s existing logo, is inspired by the Fura and Tena mountains of Colombia. The mystery and magic of the Fura and Tena mountains and its classic love story has been the inspiration behind our brand name since we launched Fura in the year 2017. The customized typeface reflects the mountains and the facets of the gemstone. For the first time colour hues have been introduced to in our overall branding. The choice of colors is inspired by gemstones in Fura’s portfolio, the vivid green Colombian emeralds and the intense red Mozambique rubies.

“We discover the gem”, the new tagline, is meant to capture the core of our business. These gems, which are true miracles of nature were created millions of years ago. At Fura, we discover these gems, that are hidden within the mountains and dense jungles, from our iconic mines located in Colombia and Mozambique.

Dev Shetty Fura CEO commented: “Fura is excited to introduce the new logo design, which marries a subtle evolution of Fura’s old logo and the Fura and Tena mountains with a modern outlook. The new design demonstrates clear visual change without losing the meaning, heritage, or recognition of Fura’s logo that has been built over the last year and the value that it holds to those who are a part of the collaboration”.

The updated brand identity on social media features new and vibrant colours in a wide range of hues selected after the varied colour gemstones in our portfolio. The Fura social media campaign will regularly update information on the latest happenings not only in the world of Fura but also cover stories around colour gemstones and jewellery.

“Social media we believe, today, is the most effective mode of communication not only, with our investors, trade Partners and consumers but also with millennials who today have a large disposable income and are perfect audience for the ethically mined gemstones”, said Dev Shetty.

About Fura Gems Inc.

Fura Gems Inc. is a gemstone mining and marketing company which is engaged in the mining, exploration and acquisition of gemstone licences. Fura’s headquarters are located in Toronto, Canada and its administrative headquarters are located in the Almas Tower, Dubai. Fura is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “FURA.V”.

Fura is engaged in the exploration of resource properties in Colombia and owns a 76% interest the Coscuez emerald mine in Boyacá, Colombia and a 100% interest in the emerald licence ECH -121. Fura is involved in the exploration and mining of rubies in Mozambique through its 80% effective interest in the four ruby licences (4392, 3868, 3869 and 6811) that it acquired in November 2017.

Regulatory Statements

This press release may contain “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of the Thompson Group and the Company’s performance and future plans. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

