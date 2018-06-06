Automotive Engine Valves Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Engine Valves Market growing exponentially at CAGR of 4% by forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This Global Automotive Engine Valves Market growth is boosted by factors such as, demand for high-performance engine and carbon emission norms. The manufacturer’s preference toward energy efficient technology such as engine downsizing is expected to drive the growth of automotive engine valves market during the forecast period. Automotive Engine Valves Market is segmented by Technology, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Automotive Engine Valves Market Key Players Analyzed In Report Are:

Continental AG (Germany), Aptiv PLC (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation PLC (U.S.), Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp (U.S.), FTE Automotive GmBH (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Germany), and Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany).

Growing automotive industry with energy-efficient technologies, increase in demand for automotive components and changing regulatory norms by the government. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and Tier 1 suppliers are developing new technologies and light vehicle components, which can uphold the new regulatory compliance on emission technology.

The automotive engine valve market is segmented based on Technology and Fuel Types. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Tappet Valves, Spring Return Valves, Desmodromic Valves and Quattrovalvole Valves. Tappet valves are widely used in engine and covers majority of engine valves market. On the basis of Fuel Type, the market is segmented as Gasoline Engine and Diesel Engine. Different types of valve train system are used for gasoline and diesel engine as per their timing cycle.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the production of commercial vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. As market growth is shifted to developing countries, cost-effective technological solution will drive the market. In the newer vehicles, the manufacturers tend to demand the energy efficient technology in the vehicle. This growing demand for the energy efficient technology in the newer vehicle will result in the high demand for engine valve in the vehicles. Manufacturers are trying to focus on the commercial vehicle market to capture the major part of revenue.

The growing demand for commercial vehicles with installed latest technology will result in the growth of engine valve in the vehicles. This will drive the Asia Pacific market. In North America, there is shortage of automotive component suppliers due to an increase in the cost of resources such as raw materials. It will give rise to slower inventory performance and limited flexibility of supply chain. The suppliers are facing different challenges in terms of operating performance. A demand for alternate powertrain solutions, raw material cost volatility, long-term value creation, stringent emission norms, and the need to improve fuel economy ratio are some of them. The suppliers will play a significant role in attaining cost-effective technological solution for auto component to accommodate the new technology. However, the potential investment by automotive component manufacturers is shifted toward the developing countries such as India, China and Brazil.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Engine Valves market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The report for Global Automotive Engine Valves Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

