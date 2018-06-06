Geofoams Market Scenario, Demand and Production with Growth Forecast 2023

Global Geofoams Market: Overview

Geofoams are extruded polystyrene (XPS) or expanded polystyrene (EPS), which can be manufactured into lightweight blocks that offer desired strength and protection against heat or frost. The construction industry is the primary consumer of geofoams, finding application in road repair and in other concrete parts of a building. With rapid urbanization across the world, especially in vastly populated and large-landscaped countries such as India, UAE, and China, the construction industry is currently flourishing. This factor in turn is providing traction to the global geofoams market, which is projected to expand at a robust rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

This report on the global geofoams market has been developed in order to provide useful insights from business perspective to targeted audiences such as manufacturers of geofoams, traders and distributors, and government agencies across the world. The report studies all the factors that may influence the demand for geofoams in the near future and estimates the opportunities in the market until 2023. Several leading companies operating in the global geofoams market have also been profiled for their geographical presence, share of the pie, competitors, and recent developments.

Application-wise, the global geofoams market can be segmented into building and construction, roadways, vibration and noise damping, landfill, and bridges while on the basis of type, the market can be categorized into EPS geofoams and XPS geofoams. Geographically, the report evaluates the opportunities available for the stakeholder of geofoams market in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Global Geofoams Market: Trends & Opportunities

Roadways continue to be the major application segment for geofoams. India and other emerging economies are continuously improving their road-infrastructure and the lightweight material is being preferred over other alternatives and driving the demand in the global geofoams market. In addition to construction and roadways, geofoams are now being used for large industrial pipes and as compressible inclusions in tunnels. There is no real requirement of mechanical fastening when working with geofoams, which leads to various benefits and reduces the overall cost of the construction.

