Global Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare Market Industry 2023

Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare Market by technology (full immersive VR, semi immersive VR, non-immersive VR), application (surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery, education, training, visualization, rehabilitation, PTSD, treatment of autism market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare Market are CAE Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Samsung, Siemens Healthcare, Brainlab AG, Medtronic Inc, Vital Images, Inc., Vuzix, Corp, Hologic, Inc., Virtual Realities, LLC. According to report the global virtual reality in healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Increase in Healthcare spending among the Patient Population and is anticipated to grow at the Highest Rate of CAGR over the Forecast Period

Virtual reality in the healthcare market is an artificial three-dimensional environment that is created with software and presented to the user in such a way that the user suspends belief and accepts it as a real environment. Healthcare is one of the largest application industries of virtual reality which encompasses surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery and skills training. One of the major importance of VR in healthcare is that it allows medical professionals to learn new skills as well as refreshing existing skills in a safe environment without causing any danger to the patients.

Rising Incidents of Neurological Disorders and Increasing Demand for Innovative Diagnostic Techniques Are Considered to be the Key Factors Driving the Growth of this Market

Benefits associated with virtual reality, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising incidents of neurological disorders and increasing demand for innovative diagnostic techniques are considered to be the key factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, high cost associated with VR hardware and devices, lack of skilled medical professionals and unclear regulatory guidelines for their medical use are some of the factors restraining growth of this market. Going forward, developing endoscopic surgical techniques, growing numbers of robotic surgeries and tremendous opportunities in emerging economies are likely to create more opportunities over the forecast period. Furthermore, untapped economies, maintenance of devices and lack of awareness among the patient population are some of the challenges faced by this market.

The Robotic Surgery Submarket Segment is the Largest Revenue Generating Segment in this Market Due to Increasing Demand for Robotic Surgeries

The report segments the virtual reality in healthcare market by, technology and by application. The market segmentation based on technology includes full immersive VR, semi immersive VR, and non-immersive VR. On the basis of application, the global virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented into surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery, education and training, visualization and rehabilitation, treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), treatment of autism, diagnosis of cognitive disorders and others. Moreover, robotic surgery submarket segment is the largest revenue generating segment in this market due to increasing demand for robotic surgeries which assist surgeon in visualizing the operating area in close. Following the robotic surgery, visualization and rehabilitation segments is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand in visualization of anatomy structures and image guided surgery procedures.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is accounted for the largest share growth market region and is likely to continue its dominance due to increase in R&D activities, increased investment in VR technology by government and private companies, and early adoption of the technology. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most prominent market region due to increasing awareness about VR technology, highly developing healthcare infrastructure, and increase in healthcare spending among the patient population and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, emerging markets including China, India and Japan offers number of opportunities for the growth of Asia Pacific region in this market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of virtual reality in healthcare as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to virtual reality in healthcare Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the Virtual reality in healthcare market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Virtual reality in healthcare market in the short run as well as in the long run. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of virtual reality in healthcare market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the virtual reality in healthcare market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

