Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

A fingerprint sensor is an electronic device which converts the fingerprint pattern into a digital image by identifying the valleys and ridges in the fingerprint. Fingerprint sensors are usually categorized into optical, capacitive, thermal, Piezo electrical, ultrasonic types. Optical finger print sensor is the one that captures the digital image of the fingerprint by emitting the light from light emitting diodes, directed by the lens towards CMOS optical imagers, which detects the unique pattern and matches it with the registered pattern.

The segmentation of global Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market is done under components, technology, application and region. The market is expected to reach USD 2050 million by 2023 with a growing CAGR of 15 %.

The advantage of optical fingerprint sensor is its ruggedness, which allows it to be used frequently in public places. However, this also adds a potential threat, as the outer skin which can be easily overridden by the image of fingerprint which can be detected by the fingerprint reader at a distance.

The optical fingerprint sensor, however show a good usage in the future of smartphones due to advancement in display technology and growing trend of bezel less displays, encouraging the smartphone manufacturers to use optical fingerprint sensor under the display.

Major Key Players:

Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.)

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Vkansee (China)

Bayometric (U.S.)

Shenazhen CAMA Biometrics Co.Ltd (China)

SecuGen Corporation (U.S.)

VocalZoom (Israel)

Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)

Bio Key International Inc (U.S.)

Securlinx Integration Software (U.S.)

Aware Inc (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis covers the geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is leading the market for optical fingerprint sensors. This growth can be attributed to the huge presence of semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing industry located in China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. The APAC region, being led by two developing nations, India and China, is adopting the fingerprint sensors across various applications, thus witnessing the fastest growth. Also the advancement in smartphone technology is encouraging the smartphone manufacturers to adopt new technology.

North America was an early adopter of fingerprint sensors and has become an established and strong market due to the presence of some of the large vendors of fingerprint sensors. North America follows Asia Pacific, as this region is technologically advanced. The growth of this region also attributes to factor like higher sales of top-end smartphones and tablets, and emerging applications in countries like the U.S and Canada. However, Europe tends to be a mature market for optical fingerprint sensors. The rest of the world segment, lags other regions in this market as the penetration of smartphones (major consumer of fingerprint sensor) with fingerprint scanner is limited. Further, the commercial security and government usage is not much for the optical fingerprint sensors.

The global optical fingerprint sensor market is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 12%.

Segmentation:

The global optical fingerprint sensor market is segmented into component, technology, application and region. On the basis of component, the market is further segmented into lens, photodiodes, cover plates, charged coupled device (CCD) and Complementary Metal – Oxide – Semiconductor (CMOS) optical imagers. Among these, the CMOS optical imagers and charged coupled device (CCD) perform a major role in fingerprint detection. The charged coupled device helps the photo diode to emit light, which gets reflected by the lens directed towards CMOS optical imagers, identifying the surface pattern.

The photo diodes are the array of light emitting diodes that emit the light when a finger is placed on the cover plate (made of either glass or plastic) which is connected to the microcontroller that matches the pattern on the surface such as ridges, valleys or unique marks by analyzing the lightest and darkest areas of the image. These components work in integration with each other to store and identify the fingerprints.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into electro optical imaging and multi-spectral imaging. The electro optical imaging is a technique that enhances the optical sensors and improves their resistance against any fraudulent access. The electro-optical imaging induces a voltage across a light emitting polymer firm that creates a small current whenever a fingerprint ridge touches the polymer surface. This process produces an opposite high contrast image, where the fingerprint valley remains dark and ridges light up. On the other hand, multispectral imaging is an advanced technique designed to reduce the fingerprint spoof attacks.

The multispectral imaging is however, independently used as an optical sensor. The advantage of the multispectral imaging is that it captures those features of the tissues that lie below the surface of the skin as well as on the surface of the fingers. The tissue feature represents the second layer of security in multispectral imaging. However, the most used technique is the electro optical imaging in optical fingerprint sensors.

Intended Audience:

Storage providers

Optical lens providers

Telecom operators

Research firms

Electronic component industries

Healthcare firms

retailers

government agencies

Military and defense

IT enablers

Database solutions providers

