Automotive Lighting Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Lighting Market 2018 – Global Research Report, Global Automotive Lighting Market growing at strategic CAGR of 6.43% and reaching value $30,000 Million by the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Automotive Lighting Market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as Continuous development in the automotive industry & focusing on improve the efficiency of lighting, are the primary driving factors of the automotive lighting market. In addition, factors such as increasing vehicle production globally. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Automotive Lighting is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.

Automotive Lighting Market Key Companies Analyzed For This Research Are:

Magneti Marelli (Italy), Philips Lighting NV (Netherlands), Ichikoh Industries Ltd (Japan), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.( Japan), ZKW Lichtsysteme GmbH (Wieselburg), Peterson Manufacturing company (U.S.), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), General Electric (U.S.) and among others.

Automotive Lighting Market Highlights:

The arrival of new lighting technologies and greater emphasis on improving vehicle visibility are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the automotive lighting market. The increased sales of passenger vehicles in emerging markets is also creating growth opportunities for market participants. Nonetheless, a large percentage of the automotive lighting components that are currently available, carry a hefty price tag, which to an extent is limits the market potentials. Meanwhile, enforcement of new safety regulations has prompted carmakers to opt for the best available lighting solutions. For modern consumers, style, safety and comfort are equally important and usually reluctant to compromise on any. Technology is another important facet in the auto industry, there has been an overhaul not only in terms of design and style but also in technology front. Manufacturers are also concentrating lighting innovation to prepare for the next wave of automotive technology, which will be mainly guided by trends such as automation and self-driving. The aforementioned factors are expected to sway the market over the next six years.

Italian-American auto giant, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has recently revealed its plans to spin off its Magneti Marelli business unit. The separation will allow the company to deliver greater value to its shareholders and create a stronger operational flexibility for its high-tech components business Magneti Marelli in its strategic growth. However high cost of the lighting product act as restraints of the automotive lighting market. Global automotive lighting market has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that automotive industry is about to grow at a rapid pace, moreover, the speedy rising sales of passenger cars and technological innovations have also been a growth momentum.

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive lighting market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market for automotive lighting market followed by North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation:

The Automotive Lighting market can be segmented by Technology (Halogen, LED, and Xenon), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Front Lights, Side Lights, Rear Lights and Interior Lights) and by End Market (OEM & Aftermarket) and by Region

Global Automotive Lighting market Research Insights:

