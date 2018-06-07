Kiteboarding Equipment Market To Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2018 to 2027

Kiteboarding, also known as sky boarding or kite surfing is one of the types of adventure watersports. In kiteboarding, sportspeople are pulled by huge steerable kite with the help of a harness that is tied around the body of a kiteboarder. The entire control power lies in the kite, which can be flown in a particular pattern to create power and can also make the kiteboarder jump high in the air. Professional kiteboarders can jump up to 50 to 60 feet high in the air. However, this sports activity involves high risk and therefore it is necessary to use safety equipment while kiteboarding. Kiteboarding equipment includes kites, lines, a device that controls the kites, a board consisting of harness, life jacket, water shoe, wet suit, fins and foot straps/bindings and leash and helmet. With all these safety equipment in place, a kiteboarder’s job becomes easy.

Kiteboarding Equipment- Drivers

Kiteboarding is a breathtaking experience which provides the feeling of flying and increases the level of happiness that comes from being high up in the air. It reduces mental stress and boosts the immune system. Due to several associated health related benefits, kiteboarding is becoming popular among sportspeople, particularly among youngsters and this is a contributing factor in the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market. Unlike surfboarding which can be done either in oceans or in surf parks, kiteboarding can be done even in a river or a lake. This easy accessibility is increasing its popularity thereby ultimately creating a positive impact on the kiteboarding equipment market. Kiteboarding equipment is particularly in demand as many Hollywood movies and TV shows portray kiteboarding as an adventure activity that attracts young people to opt for kiteboarding. Kiteboarding tones the body and strengthens the upper arms and abdomen. An increasing health awareness is contributing to the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market as a large number of sportspersons are opting for kiteboarding and purchasing kiteboarding equipment in bulk.

Kiteboarding Equipment- Restraints

Kiteboarding is considered a risky sports activity. A large number of incidents of injuries and drowning deaths during kiteboarding have been observed, thereby hampering the adoption of kiteboarding equipment. Growing climate changes and the resulting impact is also likely to hinder the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market. Kiteboarding is a costly affair. Sportspeople have to shell out a hefty amount of money for purchasing safety equipment. This particular factor is restraining people from opting for kiteboarding, which is naturally hindering the growth of the global kiteboarding equipment market.

Kiteboarding Equipment- Regional Overview

Countries such as Australia and Western European countries such as France and Jeffreys Bay in South Africa are some of the top hotspots for kiteboarding. Naturally kiteboarding is a flourishing market in these countries. These countries attract a large number of travelers every year particularly in summer because of their interest in going on an adventure trips. Consequently, the kiteboarding market in these regions is mature as well as developing. Governments in these regions are also encouraging kiteboarding tourism which is expected to create high growth opportunities for kiteboarding equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Kiteboarding Equipment- Key Manufacturers

GoFoil, Golden Village, Good Breeze Kiteboarding, GoPro, Griffin Kites, Hana Kite, Hyperflex Wetsuits, North Kiteboarding, Globe Kites, F-One Kites, Roberto Ricci Designs, Litewave Designs, Peter Lynn Kiteboarding and F-One Kites are some of the leading manufacturers of kiteboarding equipment across the world.

