New Research Study on Medical Alert Systems market predicts steady growth till 2025

Medical alert systems (MAS), also referred to as personal emergency response system (PERS), are alarm systems especially modeled in order to alert linked healthcare facilities in instances of a medical hazard or injury that would require immediate medical attention.

Scope of the Report:

These alert systems are often marketed along with a wireless transmitter developed as a pendant, that can be triggered in a medical emergency. The major end-users of these alert systems include disabled and elderly people who live separately from their family members. The major factors propelling the growth of the medical alert systems market include rapidly aging population and high awareness among the population. The other factors promoting the growth of this market include technical developments in healthcare wearables market, progression in communication and connectivity technologies, and mobility benefits offered by these devices.

Market Segments:

The global medical alert systems market has been segmented on the basis of device type, technology, end users and region. Based on device type, the global medical alert systems market can be segmented into mobile, landline and standalone/wall mounted devices. On the basis of technology, the global market can be sub divided into two-way voice systems, unmonitored medical alert systems, and medical alert alarm system. Depending upon end-users, the global market can be divided into senior care centers, nursing homes, old age homes, hospitals and individual patients.

In recent times, novel devices are being launched with additional features. For instance, the company Philips has launched a new medical alert system namely, GoSafe that possess an auto-alert fall-detection as well as GPS tracking. Even wearables that are offered by Fitbit are fitted with medical alert systems, additionally to their usual health tracking features. Also, Stealth Technologies, Inc. has introduced a device—911 Help Now—that has no recurring monthly charge. These devices pose threat for standalone MAS devices.

By Key Players:

The major companies that provide medical alert systems include Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd., AlertOne Services, LLC., CarelineUK Monitoring Limited, Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., LifeStation, Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By Regional Analysis:

Based on regions, the global medical alert systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. In the developed countries such as the U.K., U.S., Canada, they are characterized by high rate of adoption of emergency alert systems from the huge aged population. Also, the market for medical alert systems is anticipated to fuel further in developed countries owing to high rate of incidence of injuries owing to fall from beds and upper bunks.

Due to the presence of various established as well as emerging players in the global market, the global medical alert systems market is highly fragmented.

