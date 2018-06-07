Switchgear : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Switchgear Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Switchgear Market by voltage (< 1 kV, 1–36 kV, 36–72.5 kV, > 72.5), equipment (gas insulated, air insulated, circuit breakers), end-user (manufacturing and process industries, commercial, residential infrastructure, transmission, distribution utilities) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Switchgear Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Switchgear Market. According to report the global switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global switchgear market covers segments such as voltage, equipment, and end-user. The voltage segments include < 1 kV, 1–36 kV, 36–72.5 kV, and > 72.5. On the basis of Equipment the switchgear market is segmented as gas insulated switchgear, air insulated switchgear, and circuit breakers. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user the global switchgear market is categorized into manufacturing and process industries, commercial and residential infrastructure, and transmission and distribution utilities.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1164

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global switchgear market such as, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Alstom SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, and Siemens AG.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Switchgear Market

4. Global Switchgear Market by Voltage 2018 – 2024

4.1 < 1 kV

4.2 1–36 kV

4.3 36–72.5 kV

4.4 > 72.5

5. Global Switchgear Market by End-User 2018 – 2024

5.1 Manufacturing and Process Industries

5.2 Commercial and Residential Infrastructure

5.3 Transmission and Distribution Utilities

6. Global Switchgear Market by Equipment 2018 – 2024

6.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear

6.2 Air Insulated Switchgear

6.3 Circuit Breakers

7. Global Switchgear Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Switchgear Market by Voltage

7.1.2 North America Switchgear Market by End-User

7.1.3 North America Switchgear Market by Equipment

7.1.4 North America Switchgear Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Switchgear Market by Voltage

7.2.2 Europe Switchgear Market by End-User

7.2.3 Europe Switchgear Market by Equipment

7.2.4 Europe Switchgear Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Voltage

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by End-User

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Equipment

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Switchgear Market by Voltage

7.4.2 RoW Switchgear Market by End-User

7.4.3 RoW Switchgear Market by Equipment

7.4.4 RoW Switchgear Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

8.2 Schneider Electric SE

8.3 Hitachi Ltd.

8.4 Alstom SA

8.5 Eaton Corporation PLC

8.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

8.7 Hyosung Corporation

8.8 Toshiba Corporation

8.9 General Electric Company

8.10 Siemens AG

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies Mentioned in Report at – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_switchgear_market