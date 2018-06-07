Waste to Energy Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waste to Energy Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waste to Energy Market by technology (thermal, biological), by region (NA, EU, APAC, RoW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waste to Energy Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waste to Energy Market. According to report the global waste to energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global waste to energy market covers segments such as technology. The technology segments include thermal and biological.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waste to energy market such as, C&G Environmental protection Holding Ltd., Covanta Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Keppel Seghers, China Everbright International Ltd., Foster Wheeler AG, Plasco Energy Group Inc., Velocys, Xcel Energy Inc., and Veolia Environment SA.

