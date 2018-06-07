Web scale IT Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights:

Web scale IT delivers cloud computing resources and infrastructure to large cloud based businesses which sort and analyze their increasing data depository fueling the business requirements. The market factors driving the growth of web scale IT are increasing need for managing the databases with companies, increasing use of broadband facilities, and the growing dependency of industries over internet to perform their routine business operations. The major challenges faced by web scale IT market includes highly adopted traditional monitoring systems and low performance by web scale IT monitoring tool solutions. Web scale IT requires flexible data handling capabilities to provide quick and accurate feedback on effectiveness of recent code deployment.

Web scale IT is a datacenter infrastructure which has been specifically established by cloud providers and web companies. Web-scale infrastructure brings simplicity to datacenter by acting as a self-healing system which helps industries in enduring component failure without affecting the overall market. It also benefits the organization by reducing their infrastructure cost and allowing them to focus more on their core competencies.

Major Key Players

Nutanix Inc.(U.S.),

VMware Inc.(U.S.),

Amazon Web Services, Inc.(U.S.),

Google, Inc.(U.S.),

Rackspace Inc. (U.S.),

Scale computing Inc.(U.S.),

SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.),

Nexenta Systems, Inc.(U.S.),

Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation(U.S.),

Facebook, Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise(U.S.), CloudBees, Inc.(U.S.), Netflix, Inc. (U.S.), CloudSigma Holding AG (Switzerland), and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Web scale IT Market has been valued at USD~640 Million by the end of forecast period with an estimated CAGR of ~17% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Segments:

The Global Web scale IT Market has been segmented on the basis of solution, services, providers and end-user industry. Solution includes self-healing software, automation, analytics and SDDC (software defined data center) among others. The services include- consulting, maintenance and integration among others. Providers include marketplace builder, social networks, internet service providers and content providers among others. The end user industry includes healthcare, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, transportation, BFSI and logistics among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of web scale IT market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution due to high adoption of cloud based services by production systems and by distribution channels. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in web scale IT market due to growing investment by leading players including JoyentCloud, Rackspace, and VMware in enhancing cloud based services in the region. Also, Increase in demand of software based services in developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead growth in web scale IT market in Asia-Pacific region.

