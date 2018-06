Coconut Milk Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

Study on Coconut Milk Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coconut Milk Market by distribution channel (department stores, online retailers, super/ hyper stores and grocery), by grade (thick and thin), by application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Services, Food & Beverage Manufacturing, Household, Bakery, Confectionery, Frozen desserts) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Coconut Milk over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Coconut Milk Market which includes company profiling of The Sambu Group, The Whitewave foods, Thai Agri Foods, GraceKennedy Group, McCormick& co, Pacific Foods of Oregon, M&S Food Industries, Goya Foods, Celebes Coconut Corporation, and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc. According to the report the Global Coconut Milk Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

High nutritional content of coconut milk is harvesting the interests of consumers in the developed countries

Coconut milk is a liquid that comes from the grated meat of matured coconut. Coconut milk has the fat content of 24% depending upon the fat level and the quantity of added water. Coconut milk is rich in vitamin and minerals that helps in reducing the bad cholesterol in the body .Lauric acid present in coconut milk is absorbed by the body to produce energy instantly. The vegan population is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, adoption of natural food products and consumer preference for vegan diet has fuelled the growth of the coconut milk market over the forecast period. However, limited sources of tender coconut used for the preparation of the product is the factor restraining the growth of the coconut milk market. On the other hand, Asian cuisine has gained immense popularity among the food lovers across the globe. Besides the healthy content, consumers are growing towards new tastes, which is why Asian cuisines enriched in coconut milk are gaining popularity over the upcoming years. The application of coconut milk in bakery and confectionaries are expected to increase at a higher rate among the distribution channel for the sale of coconut milk in hypermarket and supermarket’s and so on. Among the major players recently, Vita coco has launched the product with added minerals and calcium. Moreover, Starbucks have launched coconut milk based drinks to expand their existing product portfolios. These factors are further anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will grab largest market share of the global coconut milk market during the forecast period

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions owing to the increase in vegan population. Moreover, Middle East Asia and Africa are the emerging markets owing to the increased adoption of coconut milk products. Additionally, increasing demand for dairy products in the Asia Pacific region will propel regional market growth. On the other hand, one of the major factor driving the demand is the lactose intolerant population in this region .Hence, according to the research carried shows that nearly 86% of the population in Brazil and 61% of the population in Argentina are lactose-intolerant.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global coconut milk market covers segments such as distribution channel, grade and application. The distribution channel segments include department stores, online retailers, super/ hyper stores and grocery. On the basis of grade the global coconut milk market is categorized into thick and thin. On the basis of application the global coconut milk market is categorized into cosmetics & personal care, food services, food & beverage manufacturing, household, bakery, confectionery, frozen desserts, and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global coconut milk market such as, The Sambu Group, The Whitewave foods, Thai Agri Foods, GraceKennedy Group, McCormick& co, Pacific Foods of Oregon, M&S Food Industries, Goya Foods, Celebes Coconut Corporation, and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global coconut milk market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of coconut milk market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the coconut milk market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the coconut milk market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

