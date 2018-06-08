Drugistry Q&A Effectively Connects Patients With Doctors

Drugistry is a unique health related question and answer website which aims at connecting patients with doctors

The Internet is a huge resource of knowledge and information where you can find virtually anything. But, very often there are situations where you aren’t able to find the answers to your questions. Your question may require local knowledge or particular expertise.

Fortunately there are sites out there that can not only be used to find people’s thoughts and opinions about a particular topic but will also will help in finding experts in various fields. Drugistry is an incredible health related website site where you can ask questions and get answers from real professionals online. This platform provides instant and relevant responses to your thoughts and questions by connecting you to people who should be able to help.

You can find answers to various health and medicine related questions on Drugistry. You can ask questions on any topic but will need to register to do so. You can also browse through questions of your choice and read all the questions and answers posted by other people.

Drugistry is the most popular health and medicine related Q&A powered site with so many users and thousands of questions asked and answered every day. All the questions are categorized in such a way that you can easily search for a related question in a category or place your question in a relevant category.

Registration with Drugistry is first done in order to ask or answer the questions. To make the users participate actively, it has a points system. When you ask a question you’ll spend points and when you answer the questions you’ll earn them. Based on the points earned, the user level will be defined.

For more information, please visit: https://www.drugistry.com/ or you can send a mail to support@drugistry.com

Media Contact

Website: https://www.drugistry.com/

Email: support@drugistry.com

Contact Number: +91-8072106199

Contact Name: Sri