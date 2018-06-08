Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market by Product (Magnetrons, RF Solid State Amplifiers ) by Application (Food, Paper, Wood & Derivatives, Plastic, Chemical ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2018–2026.

The global industrial microwave heating equipment market is valued at USD 810.3 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach USD 1492.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a Growth Rate of 6.3% between 2016 and 2026. In microwave heating, volume of a material is heated substantially at the same rate, whereas conventional heating is not only slow, but also non-uniform with the surfaces, edges and corners being much hotter than the inside of the material. In microwave heating, energy is transferred through the material electro-magnetically hence the rate of heating is not limited and the uniformity of heat distribution is greatly improved. Industrial Microwave heated food products tend to retain a higher percentage of flavors and nutrients.

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment generates higher power densities, enabling increased production speeds and decreased production costs. Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment has long operating life, high-precision output power control, low maintenance requirements, and low power consumption. The global industrial microwave heating equipment market is segmented into magnetron and RF solid state amplifiers on the basis of equipment. The RF solid state amplifiers segment is estimated to dominate the global industrial microwave heating equipment market during the forecast period, as they possess increased operating life, high-precision output power control, low maintenance, and fast frequency tuning and hopping as compared to magnetron segment.

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market : Product Type

•Magnetrons

•RF Solid State Amplifiers

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market : Application

•Food

•Paper

•Wood & Derivatives

•Plastic

•Chemical

Global Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Global Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market:

•Communications & Power Industries LLC

•L3 Electron Devices

•Muegge GmbH

•Richardson Electronics

•Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation

•CoberMuegge LLC

•Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd.

•Industrial Microwave Systems Ltd.

•Teledyne e2v Limited

Geographical analysis of Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market :

•North America

•Europe

•China

•Japan

•Southeast Asia

•India

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market delivers comprehensive analysis of :

•Market Forecast for 2018-26

•Market growth drivers

•Challenges and Opportunities

•Emerging and Current market trends

•Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

•Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

•End user/application Analysis

