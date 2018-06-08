Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Infrastructure Monitoring is the continuous process of collection of data at regular intervals to provide alerts of unplanned downtime, resource saturation, and network intrusion. Infrastructure monitoring is also useful in forensic investigations to determine the main cause of errors. The basic objective of infrastructure monitoring is to analyze system administration practices for any loopholes in the system and minimize errors. Every set of data has its technological grievances which stands to be the reason for monitoring tools to customize and configure the system according to users’ needs. On the other hand, specialized monitoring tools collect a certain type of data only; which is later integrated with general purpose systems, making the process tedious. This turns out to be a restraining factor for the growth of infrastructure monitoring market. Infrastructure monitoring services assist in the monitoring the performance parameters so that users can take appropriate measures to ensure optimum service operations and high uptime.

Managed Service Providers (MSP) have recently been facing the challenge of monitoring data usage which is leading to higher cost involvement. To resolve this, Datadog Inc. (U.S.A.) has developed a hierarchical page which ensures that every user account is being monitored individually. This results in a specific focus on every user’s query or alert separately and resolving them within less time.

Major Key players

Accel Frontline Limited (U.S.A.),

Tildeslash Ltd (U.K.),

Nagios Enterprises (U.S.A.),

Datadog, Inc.(U.S.A.),

Zabbix LLC. (U.S.A.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.A.),

Cisco Systems (U.S.A.),

ITRS GROUP LTD. (U.K.),

Netmagic Solutions (India),

Observium Limited (U.K.), CapaSystems A/S (Denmark), Zenoss Inc. (U.S.A.), Plumbr (Europe), among others.

Other players include BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.A.), Updown.io (France), CopperEgg (U.S.A.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.A.), CA Technologies (U.S.A.), NodeQuery (Europe), Server Density Limited (U.K.), Pandora FMS (Spain) and 247 Computing Services Pvt. Ltd.(India). The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is segmented into Premises Infrastructure and Cloud-based Infrastructure.

By Type, the market is segmented into System Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Uptime Monitoring, Process Monitoring and Others.

By Operating Systems, the market is segmented into UNIX, LINUX, MS Windows and MacOS.

By Data Collection, the market is segmented into Passive Systems and Active Systems.

By Services, the market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

Regional Analysis

The global infrastructure monitoring market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of infrastructure monitoring market marks the study for regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among these regions, the market is led by North America. North America has a higher concentration of service vendors providing monitoring tools and solutions for small as well as large enterprises. Hence, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Also due to technology enhancement and redundancy minimization in infrastructure monitoring market, other regions including APAC and Europe are expected to show gradual growth in the market. Growing IT infrastructure and business expansions across the world have resulted in the adoption of remote infrastructure monitoring that makes use of cloud-based technology. Developing countries like India are moving towards digitization and thus, is expected to show a high growth rate. Intense competition can be observed among companies on the basis of low redundancy rate as well as provision of customized services.

