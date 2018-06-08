Linear Alkyl Benzene Market | Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

The Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is segmented by Application and Region.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is segmented into Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) manufacturing and non-surfactant applications. LAS is sub-segmented based on applications into consumer cleaning products and industrial & commercial cleaners. The consumer cleaning products are further segmented by product types into detergents, scouring products, soap, shampoo, and others. The non-surfactants applications are segmented into agricultural herbicides, wetting agents, electric cable oil, ink solvents, paint industry, and others. LAS accounted to be the major end-use application of Linear Alkyl Benzene in 2017 and is expected to continue market growth at an exponential rate during the forecast period. Industrial cleaners segment is accounted to hold the large market share is owing to the rapid industrialization in emerging economies and the large-scale consumption in 2017 and is expected to show a considerable growth during the forecast period. However, growing consumption of linear alkyl benzene sulfonate-based surfactants for both personal care and home care applications such as liquid & powder detergents, scouring products, soaps (laundry, bathing, and utensil washing), and shampoo among other owing to its bio-degradable nature are likely to exhibit exponential market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market are Sasol Ltd. (South Africa), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Hansa Group AG (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Desmet Ballestra Group N.V (Belgium), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India), Reliance Industries Limited. (India), Deten Quimica S.A. (Brazil), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), PetroChina Company Limited (China), ISU CHEMICAL. (South Korea), Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., Ltd (China), and PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk (Indonesia).

Regional Analysis

The Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market for Linear Alkyl Benzene during the forecast period. North America and Europe are following Asia Pacific in terms of market size and are expected to show steady demand during the forecast period. The Middle East & African region is expected to witness rising demand for Linear Alkyl Benzene over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to show moderate growth.

