PCB Design Software Market: 2018 Global Key Players, Business Rising Awareness, Emerging Technologies, Development Status and Competitive Landscape by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software is a tool used for the construction of layout of the circuit of an electronic device. PCB mounts various electronic components such as resistors, transistors, IC’s (Integrated Circuits), and capacitors. Small sized device components are not easy to connect with the breadboard, however with PCB (Printed Circuit Board), one is able to connect small sized components to the breadboard. With PCB Design Software, enterprises are able to test the working and provide visualization of the circuit. PCB Design Software facilitates accuracy and productivity of PCB Design process. The PCB Design Software is implemented in designing and manufacturing of devices in the field of automotive, medical & healthcare, building & construction equipment, and communication devices.

Vendors providing the PCB design software are focusing on reducing the design time used to prepare the construction layout, which is expected to enable the growth of global PCB Design Software Market. The software offers the design engineers with the ability to enhance production rate and scalable integration of complex circuit designs.

However, advancements in the development of open-source PCB Design software would hamper the growth of this market. The market opportunities lie in the development of multisite single PCB design software which will facilitate mass production of circuits for electronic devices.

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of PCB Design Software are – Mentor Graphics (U.S.), Cadence Design Systems (U.S.), Zuken Inc. (Japan), Altium (U.S.), CadSoft (Germany), Novarm (Ukraine), Shanghai Tsingyue (China), Forte Design Systems Inc. (U.S.), Synopsys Inc. (U.S.), and SolidWorks (U.S.).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Segmentation:

By Design Complexity, the market is segmented into Low end, Medium end and High-end design

By Type, the market is segmented into PCB Layout and Schematic Capture

By Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-cloud and On-Premise

By Industry, the market is segmented into Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial Automation & Control and Education & Research.

The PCB Design Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~26% and reach ~4 Billion by the end of 2023.

Regional analysis:

The global market for PCB Design Software is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of user activity monitoring market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The European PCB Design Software Market is estimated to grow due to the investments from automobile companies to adopt PCB Design Software.

Also, Asia Pacific PCB Design Software market is expected to attain the highest growth during the forecast period due to various government initiatives in India and strong enterprise investments in China.

Due to increasing adoption of automation and enormous opportunities across industries in the APAC countries, there is a better scope for advancement in the PCB Design Software market.

Intended Audience:

PCB Design Software Providers

Electronic Device Manufacturers

PCB Developers

Consumer Electronics Providers

Industrial electronics equipment providers

Automotive circuit developers

Instrumentation Software Developers

Defense and Aerospace circuit developers

System Integrators

Semiconductor circuit developers

Automation circuit developers

