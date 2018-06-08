Portable Scanner Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

Portable scanner is electronic device that scans any physical document into the digital form. It is widely used for digitizing printed documents.

The key players in the global portable scanner market are Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) and Hewlett-Packard (U.S.). Zebra Technologies has designed wireless handheld Bluetooth scanner that has extensive use in the healthcare industry. This scanner enables nurses and lab technicians to scan 1D and 2D barcodes at the patient bedside to prevent errors in medication administration and specimen collection. The CS4070-HC barcode scanner can easily connect with computers, laptops, tablets, and workstations-on-wheels (WOWs). It offers the “night mode scanning technology to healthcare workers to improve the patient experience and prevent the lights and sounds emitting from the CS4070-HC from disturbing the resting patients.

The ever exhibiting benefits of portable scanners such as mobility, portability, smooth operating system and compatibility with other operating systems such as mac and windows are cumulatively aiding the market growth. The upsurge in technology is one of the major factors fuelling the market growth. Owing to technological advancement the documents are directly delivered to the user, without the need of a computer or fax machine. Most of the scanners can connect to phones, MP3’s and other devices that contain a USB port.

The major factors driving the portable scanner market include technological advancements in scanner market, the emergence of cost-effective laser technology and adoption of portable scanners in education and corporate industry. Furthermore, the advent of portable scanners in the healthcare industry to have proper inspection of drugs in stores is fuelling the market growth. However, the initial cost of investment and lack of security standards is hampering the market growth.

Key Players:

Zebra Technologies (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.),

Datalogics S.P.A (Italy),

Metrologic Instruments (U.S.),

Opticon (Australia),

Fujitsu Limited (Japan),

Epson America Inc. (U.S.),

SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan)

TouchStar Technologies (U.K.).

Segments:

The global Portable Scanner Market is segmented into type, technology, end-user, and region. The type segment consists of stationary scanner, non-rugged barcode scanner, automatic scanner and others. The technology segment consists of 2D imager, linear imager, and laser scanners. The end-user segment includes retail, transportation & logistics, healthcare, education, industrial manufacturing and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global portable scanner market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America market accounts for the highest market share in the global portable scanner market owing to the presence of major portable scanner manufacturers. High demand for portable scanners in education and corporate sector is also aiding the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing in the portable scanner market fuelled by the presence of major players such as Fujitsu Limited (Japan), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan) and Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan). Growing education sector and development in the IT infrastructure is fuelling the market growth in the region.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

System Integrators

Original Equipment Manufacturers

