Crib Bedding Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Crib bedding is used to create a comfort and safe sleeping environment to children. New born babies and young children spend most of their time in a crib and it is an important piece of furniture in a nursery. A crib sheet is an important part of the crib bedding. It covers the mattress of the crib. Crib sheets are available in a variety of sizes for various types of cribs such as round cribs, and mini cribs.

Crib bedding also come with a baby quilt or blanket; however, they can be hazardous for babies, as quilts and blankets can easily entangle and suffocate them. Swaddle wrap is a better alternative to the blanket or quilt. A swaddle wrap is used over a diaper, yet it leaves sufficient space for the infant’s legs to move.

Additionally, swaddle wrap allows arms of the baby to stay inside and close to the baby’s body. The swaddle wrap can also be used as a blanket. Crib bedding is can be bought from online or traditional brick and mortar stores that allow caretakers and parents to choose the best quality product for their children.

Increasing consumer buying power, rising popularity of high-quality, safe, and organic crib bedding, and increasing demand for nursery bedding products around the world are expected to boost the crib bedding market. Price of the crib bedding is on the higher side that can go up to a couple of thousand dollars.

However, increasing buying or purchasing power of consumers across the globe is boosting the demand for crib bedding. Continuous rise in the world economy has led to an increase in the consumer purchasing power, especially in countries such as the U.S., the UK, and India, among others. Due to the continuous evolving manufacturing methods of crib bedding, nowadays every parent can find an organic version of crib bedding in the market.

Organic cotton or linen crib bedding is made by using natural, pesticide free materials that are compliant with the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The organic crib bedding provides higher safety, comfort, and are available in novel design. Despite the higher cost of organic crib bedding, several parents are choosing organic crib bedding that provides more safety and comfort for their babies. Parents are preferring sheets made from organic material than regular cotton sheets, as they are eco-friendly and a safer option for babies.

Key players operating in the crib bedding market are MeeMee, The Pipal, Ayablu Incorporated, adenandanais, BreathableBaby, LLC., Carter’s, Inc., Naturalmat USA, Prince Lionheart, Inc., Liz And Roo, Carousel Designs, and The Land of Nod.