Hot Melt Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Summary
The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.Hot-melt adhesives are composed of three main components: a high-molecular-weight polymer that provides the adhesives’ main structure and mechanical properties, a resin/tackifier that provides wetting and adhesion properties, and a plasticizer (or wax) that controls viscosity. The defining component of the hot melt and the basis by which it is segmented is the polymer, the most commonly used being polyamides, polyesters, ethylene-vinyl acetates, polyurethanes, and various block copolymers.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bostik Inc
3M Company
Beardow & ADAMS
Jowat
Avery Dennison
DOW Corning
Kleiberit
Sika AG
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
PU HMA
APAO HMA
Polyamide HMA
Polyimide HMA
Others
By End-User / Application
Paper packaging
Bookbinding
Label & Tape
Hygiene
Transportation
Construction
Woodworking
Textile / Footwear
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
……
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Henkel
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 H. B. Fuller
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Bostik Inc
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 3M Company
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Beardow & ADAMS
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Jowat
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Avery Dennison
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 DOW Corning
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Kleiberit
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Sika AG
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
12.12 Nanpao
12.13 Tianyang
12.14 Renhe
12.15 CherngTay Technology
12.16 Zhejiang Good
12.17 Huate
