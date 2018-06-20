Ignite Selling Announces Free Webinar with LTEN to demonstrate how Competitive Sales Simulations can Renew Skill Application

Ignite Selling, the global sales performance improvement company with expertise in sales coaching and training, today announced a free webinar with the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) that specializes in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN has more than 1,900 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well asindustry partners who support the life sciences training departments. The webinar,Waking Up the Dead: Using Competitive Sales Simulations to Renew SkillApplication, is scheduled for June 27th, 2018, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, andwill focus on how to engage with Sales Teams through Competitive Sales Simulations, providing learners with the immersionof on-the-job realism with the safety net of a laboratory setting.

As competition intensifies and the need to become more proactive on the job becomes a critical skill, training through the use of Competitive Sales Simulations can become a preferred approach for building the skills in teams that need to foster a variety of competencies. Combining real-world application with a safe, encouraging environment, Competitive Sales Simulations allow organizations to rapidly upskill their teams, provide opportunities for real-time coaching and feedback, and give clear assessments of new skill application. They can be used to develop call execution skills, presentations skills, negotiation skills, strategy development, and other skills specific to their selling environment. The approach focuses on improving the most critical skills that drive revenues and integrates best practices for selling with the use of new tools and strategies.

Regarding this, Steve Gielda, Principal Partner at Ignite Selling, Inc. and co-author of Premeditated Selling: Tools for Developing the Right Strategy for Every Opportunity, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this LTEN webinar that delves into a special area of Sales Training that we are committed to. Competitive Sales Simulations in a classroom environment can make training more relevant and can take learners closer to the on-the-job skills and experience that drive the result organizations need. This approach allows participants to review actual results and the impact of the decisions they’ve made. Also, this type of training prepares participants to take calculated risks, rather than relying on standard practices, and teaches a strategic mindset that characterizes the best Sales leaders.”

The 60-minute webinar will be led by Steve Gielda, who will be joined, by a group of distinguished industry leaders including Jason Raak, Head of Strategic Market Insights, SiemensHealthineers. The panelists will dive more deeply into the world of Competitive Sales Simulations and how that can help Sales Teams move faster and learn the approach that helps them stay ahead of the competition. During this webinar, attendees will learn how to:

• Drive stronger, long-term application of knowledge, skills, tools, and processes

• Reduce onboarding time for new hires

• Drive rapid market share gains for new offerings

• Improve coaching by front-line sales managers

