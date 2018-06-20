Mining Equipment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Mining Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mining Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Mining Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Caterpillar 
Komatsu 
AB Volvo 
Hitachi Construction 
Joy Global (P&H) 
Sandvik 
Atlas Copco 
Metso 
Thyssenkrupp 
Liebherr 
Terex Mining 
Kawasaki 
Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery 
Weir Group 
FLSmidth 
Tenova TAKRAF 
Doosan 
SANYI 
NHI 
Furukawa

Market Segment as follows: 
By Region / Countries 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) 

By Type 
Surface Mining Machinery 
Underground Mining Machinery 
Mining Drills and Breakers 
Crushing, Pulverizing and Screening Equipment 

By End-User / Application 
Energy 
Telecommunication 
Transportation 
Others 

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.2 by Type 
1.3 by End-Use / Application 

2 Global Market by Vendors 
2.1 Market Share 
2.2 Vendor Profile 
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors 

3 Global Market by Type 
3.1 Market Share 
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products 

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application 
4.1 Market Share 
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics 
4.2.1 Preference Driven 
4.2.2 Substitutability 
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy 
4.2.4 Professional Needs 

5 Global Market by Regions 
5.1 Market Share 
5.2 Regional Market Growth 
5.2.1 North America 
5.2.2 Europe 
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 
5.2.4 South America 
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

……

12 Key Manufacturers 
12.1 Caterpillar 
12.1.2 Company Overview 
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.2 Komatsu 
12.2.1 Company Overview 
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.3 AB Volvo 
12.3.1 Company Overview 
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.4 Hitachi Construction 
12.4.1 Company Overview 
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.5 Joy Global (P&H) 
12.5.1 Company Overview 
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.6 Sandvik 
12.12.1 Company Overview 
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.7 Atlas Copco 
12.7.1 Company Overview 
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.8 Metso 
12.8.1 Company Overview 
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.9 Thyssenkrupp 
12.9.1 Company Overview 
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.10 Liebherr 
12.10.1 Company Overview 
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.11 Terex Mining 
12.12 Kawasaki 
12.13 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery 
12.14 Weir Group 
12.15 FLSmidth 
12.16 Tenova TAKRAF 
12.17 Doosan 
12.18 SANYI 
12.19 NHI 
12.20 Furukawa 

Continued….

