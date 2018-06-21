Aesthetics Market Size 2018; Emerging Growth at a CAGR Of 10.9% by 2023

Aesthetics Market Statistical Surveying Report Presents a Brief Communication Document about the Market Size Estimation, Geographical Analysis, Factors Hindering the Market and Its Impact on Market Forecast, Impact Analysis of Restraints and Competitive Analysis. Global Forecast to 2023.

Aesthetics Market – Global Insights

There has been a growing awareness and demand for aesthetics due to factors such as technological advancements, such as laser therapy etc. The increasing influence of the film and modelling industry coupled with the development of tourism clusters such as Miami is driving the global market for aesthetics. The global aesthetics market is expected to reach US$ 18,417.2 million in 2023 from US$ 8,975.5 million in 2016 growing at a stable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global aesthetic market by treatment comprises of Phototherapy Treatments, Chemical Peels, liposuction, Laser resurfacing. The phototherapy treatments holds the largest market share followed by chemical peels and liposuction. This growth can be attributed to the rapid technological advancement in the aesthetic industry and growing acceptance of aesthetics procedures globally.

On the basis of application the global aesthetics market has been segmented into Body Shaping / Skin Tightening, Sub-Dermal Skin Treatment, Epidermal Skin/Hair Treatment. Shaping / Skin Tightening segment is commanding the largest market share followed by Sub-Dermal Skin Treatment which is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Globally, aesthetics market is dominated by several major players such Galderma, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Integra Lifesciences, Sanofi, Sinclair etc. and others.

Top Vendors of Aesthetics Market Research Report:

Aesthetics Market – Segmentation:

The global aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of products, treatment and application. Based on the products, the market has been segmented as implants, injectable’s and energy based device. On the basis of treatment the market has been segmented as phototherapy, treatments, chemical peels, liposuction, laser resurfacing. Similarly, on the basis of application the market has been classified as body shaping / skin tightening, sub-dermal skin treatment, epidermal skin/hair treatment.

Regional Analysis of Aesthetics Market:

On the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America commands the largest market share due to well-developed economy and initiatives taken to promote aesthetics in the region. North America market holds a market of US$ 4,686.6 million in 2016. However Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. On the other hand factors such as high cost of aesthetics and low per capita income is restricting the market growth in the Middle East & African region, while Asia-Pacific countries are expected to be the fastest growing region in the near future

Major TOC of Aesthetics Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2023:

1 REPORT PROLOGUE

2 INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL AESTHETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7 GLOBAL AESTHETICS MARKET, BY END USER

8 GLOBAL AESTHETICS MARKET, BY REGION

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

