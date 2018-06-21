Dammam / Al Khobar Open Day – Personal Consultation for UK University Programmes

Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Dammam, Al Khobar

7th July 2018

Movenpick Hotel – Al Khobar | Prince Turki Street

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the event: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-dammam-al-khobar

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org