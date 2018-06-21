Graphite Electrode Market to Value USD 5.68 Billion by 2024

The global Graphite Electrode Market is expected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow on account of its increasing use for production of steel. Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market and is projected to continue dominating as a result of the presence of robust steel manufacturers. The usage of graphite electrode has increased due to rigorous competition in the steel industry.

Rapid steel production and increasing spending on infrastructure in developing economies across the globe are expected to boost the demand for high-grade steel that is manufactured using electric arc furnaces (EAF). Adoption of advanced technology for steel production with the purpose of saving time and energy is expected to augment the demand for graphite electrodes.

The demand for electric arc furnace is expected to grow significantly as it offers several advantages such as production flexibility and low CO2 emission. It also saves raw material and energy due to its efficiency. The segment is likely to grow at a 4.1% CAGR over the projected period.

Graphite electrodes offer excellent thermal resistance and high current carrying capacity which makes them a suitable choice in electric arc furnaces (EAF) steel, refinement of steel and similar smelting processes. Besides EAF and LF, graphite electrodes are also used for electrolytic aluminum smelting and electrical discharge machining (EDM). The development of these non-steel applications is also anticipated to provide an opportunity for market growth over the forecast period.

Ultra-high power graphite electrode is expected to grow at the highest volume CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Despite the high price of the product, the demand for these products is anticipated to be high in line with the rising demand for superior steel quality in various niche applications within the aerospace, automotive and electronics sectors.

A specially prepared flux pitch used in graphite electrodes helps to increase the durability and density of the final product. Ultra-high bending resistance, low electrical resistivity, and high-temperature resistance properties will increase the demand for UHP graphite electrode over the forecast period. In compliance with the driving factors, companies are focusing on mergers & acquisitions and capacity upgrades to expand their presence in global market. For instance, in January 2014, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd.’s completed its Phase II expansion and can produce 50,000 tons of UHP graphite electrodes.

Hexa Research has segmented the global graphite electrode market based on product, application and region:

Segmentation by Product, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Ultra-high power (UHP)

High power (HP)

Regular power (RP)

Segmentation by Application, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

Ladle Furnace (LF) & Others

Segmentation by Region, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

Mexico

Europe

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed

Graphite India Limited

Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

GrafTech International

Ameri-Source Specialty Products

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd

HEG Limited

KAIFENG CARBON CO., LTD

Schutzcarbon.com

NANTONG YANGZI CARBON CO., LTD

