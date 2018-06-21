Haying and Forage Machinery Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Haying and forage machinery is utilized in order to cater to the rising demand for plant-based feed for animals. Growing demand for automation in farming sector across the globe is likely to boost the haying and forage machinery market during forecast period. The agriculture industry largely depends on the equipment to enhance forage quality, output, cost-effectiveness, and processes such as the rate of drying.

This equipment market comprises a variety of machines such as conditioner-mowers, sickle bar mowers, and others which are gaining popularity among farmers owing to their advantages. The haying and forage machinery market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period government subsidies for purchasing agriculture machinery, increasing cultivation of crops, labor shortage in developed region, increased consumption of silage and haylage by the livestock industry, and increasing demand for precision farming technologies. However, high cost of machinery and a lack of adoption of machinery are likely to hinder the haying and forage machinery market during the forecast period.

The haying and forage machinery market can be segmented based on type, sales channel, and region. Based on haying and machinery type, the market can be classified into mowers, conditioners, tedders, balers, and others. Mowers are used to mow hay. There are two types of mowers: sickle bar and disc or rotary. The sickle bar mower provides neat and clean forage. It requires low power so smaller tractor can be used to run them. Conditioners perform the function of rolling the forage.

There are two types of roll conditioners: include rubber rolls and steel rolls. Conditioners crush the hay stems with pressure and allow the moisture to evaporate more rapidly and consequently, crops dry out at a rapid pace. This machinery consumes less time for its operations and provides clean forage. This in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for haying and foraging machinery during the forecast period.

Get brochure for latest technological advancements https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44282

Based on sales channel, the haying and forage machinery market can be divided into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of major players in the haying and forage machinery market provides advanced and precise machinery and strong presence of service centers, which attracts more consumers.

Based on region, the global haying and forage machinery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global haying and forage machinery market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to high labor cost and a lack of labor force in the agriculture industry. After North America, Europe is likely to dominate the haying and forage machinery market during forecast period owing to the presence of major forage crop cultivators in the region.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=44282

Key players operating in the global haying and forage machinery market include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, CLAAS KGaA mbH, PÖTTINGER Landtechnik GmbH, Buhler Industries Inc., Krone NA, Inc., and Kverneland AS.