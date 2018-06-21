MBD Group celebrates International Yoga Day with special Yoga session

In today’s competitive world, people across organizations are prone to health related issues due to stress and anxiety at their workplace. However, people nowadays are getting more health-conscious and they are engaging themselves in proactive exercises like Yoga to relieve stress and overcome health-related issues.

In order to create more awareness on the importance of Yoga, MBD Group, India’s largest education and leading hospitality company today organized yoga session for its employees to mark International Yoga Day. The one hour yoga session was organized at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida under the able guidance of yoga guru Mohan Karki. Over 100 employees and other dignitaries attended the session.

Also, present on the occasion were Mr. Vipin Kumar Malan – President Noida Entrepreneur Association, Mr. Sanjay Bali – General Secretary BJP Noida and Mr. N P Singh – President Noida Welfare Association, who graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sonica Malhotra, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “Yoga has increasingly gained prevalence in today’s fast paced life as it is an effective method of managing and reducing stress, anxiety and depression and is the ultimate healthcare technology which integrates the mind and body into union and harmony. On the eve of International Yoga Day, we all should take a pledge to include yoga into our day-to-day life and lead a stress free and healthy life”.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “We at MBD Group make sure that all our employees remain stress-free and healthy. Thus, on International Yoga Day we have organized a session with an aim to build positive attitude and enhance the mental and emotional strength of our employees. Also, I would like to thank all the participants for their enthusiastic participation”.