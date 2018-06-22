Boerne Drug Company Offers Over-the-Counter Medication in the Texas Hill Country

The Texas-based company, Boerne Drug Company offers a wide selection of over-the-counter medicines, with friendly and highly trained pharmacists providing guidance.

[Boerne, 6/22/2018] – Boerne Drug Company provides access to a range of over-the-counter medication as well as counseling for emergency situations in Texas Hill Country communities.

The company carries a wide range of high-quality medicines and health supplies, ranging from generic and branded drugs to flu kits and natural remedies, helping customers meet their immediate health needs.

A Variety of Options for Different Health Concerns

Since the health care needs of individuals vary from each other, Boerne Drug Company provides a wide range of options as well as convenient access to drugs. Customers also receive guidance from a team of experienced pharmacists and friendly staff, allowing them to make informed and confident choices.

Boerne Drug Company has pain medication and topical pain creams. Additionally, customers will also have access to cold and allergy medication, and vitamins and supplements.

The pharmacy also offers the following:

• Homeopathic Neutraceuticals

• Oral Health Products

• First Aid Items

• Cosmetics

Ask a Pharmacist

According to Boerne Drug Company, over-the-counter (OTC) or nonprescription medicines are those readily available to the general public. Customers do not need prescription or physician advice to acquire them.

The community pharmacy, however, adds, “As with all medicines, they are safe and useful, but also come with risks and should not be abused.”

Boerne Drug Company suggests conducting research first before buying OTC medicine. Individuals can also consult a physician regarding the formulation, purpose, benefits, and side effects of the medicine that they are planning to buy.

Customers who take medication therapy need to ask a pharmacist how OTC medicines will interact with their current prescription medicines.

About Boerne Drug Company

Boerne Drug Company a trusted community-based pharmacy in Texas. The company’s team of friendly and highly trained pharmacists serves customers in a personalized manner, meeting their medication needs with meticulous care. Its membership in the Professional Compounding Centers of America gives the community-based pharmacy access to the highest quality pharmaceuticals to prepare medication for medical, dental, veterinary, and hormonal replacement therapies.

For more information, visit https://boernedrug.com/ today.