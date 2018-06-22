Connected Mobility Solutions Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Facts, Figures Share, Trend, Applications, Analytical Insights Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights:

Faurecia, a leading global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a global professional services company, announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year collaboration to accelerate innovation for mobility services. They will focus initially on two areas: cognitive technologies to reinvent the on-board user experience, and services to enhance health and wellness. They also intend to leverage digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, augmented and virtual reality, block chain and quantum computing to further accelerate Faurecia digital transformation.

Connected Mobility Solutions Market Global Market – Overview

Connected mobility solution market in the automobile market is expected to witness tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years as the demand for cars are increasing day by day. Connected mobility solutions provide the feature to access the controls via different media. Many of the automobiles are now-a-days equipped with intelligent digital assistance systems, which turns to be a major factor driving the growth of the Connected Mobility Solutions Market. However, the connection of vehicles to each other, to traffic lights, congestion warning systems and infrastructure is still in a development stage. There are many challenges that connected mobility market faces. One of the major challenge is the infrastructure of roads and highways to be compatible with this connected mobility technology. Many of the countries in regions like Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America still lack a proper structure of roads and highways with supporting infrastructure. The key players in the mobility sector are now reinventing themselves thanks to the enormous potential of Connected Mobility: the market for connected vehicles is supposed to grow by 45% up to 2020

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of connected mobility solutions are- Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Apple Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, General Motors company, Audi AG, Hyundai Motor Group, Tesla Motors, Volkswagen among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global connected mobility market.

Industry News

January 2018, Hyundai and Volkswagen partner with Aurora Innovation for driverless cars. The two automobile giants Hyundai and Volkswagen have partnered with Aurora innovations independently to focus more on self-driving cars. The two companies announced these partnership ahead of CES. Hyundai aims to bring self-driving vehicles in the market by 2021 by implementing Aurora’s self-driving technology into their vehicles. The company have started making custom developed models and launched test programs. On the other hand, Volkswagen aims to bring connected mobility solution for all segments of the society. Both of the companies claim that working with Aurora will help these companies to take a leap forward in becoming world leader in providing sustainability mobility with self-driving vehicles.

January 2018, Chinese start up Byton will show a concept that’s ultrafast in connectivity. Byton is one of the several Chinese electric-vehicle automakers planning for an entrance to the U.S. market around 2020, with a very tech-focused vision that doesn’t measure an automobile’s performance in zero-to-60-mph times but for its potency, as an extension of our phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Byton is planning to showcase a vehicle with an on-board interface with a constantly connected system that brings upto 1000 Mb/s. With this, the company eyes to be at a leading edge of connected mobility.

January 2018, Continental to get 5 percent stake in HERE, Tie-up to focus on maintaining HD maps. Continental has recently signed a definitive agreement in order to acquire a 5 percent indirect ownership stake in HERE Technologies, which is a renowned brand in the field of mapping and location services. The share will be sold by HERE’s current indirect shareholders, Audi AG, BMW Group and Daimler AG. Continental will also sign a collaboration agreement with HERE. The company aims to pave the way for technologies that facilitate the reliable availability of highly accurate data for efficient transportation of people and logistics. The CEO at Continental claimed that digital maps and location based services are key innovations for the future of connected mobility.

Segmentation:

For the better understanding of the report, this market has been segmented by technology, by application, by connectivity form factors. Technology includes- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HSPA+, 3G and LTE. Applications for this market includes- Navigation which further includes road and vehicle monitoring and real time data capturing and management, telematics which includes- In car, car to car and car to infrastructure. The last segment in technology is infotainment which includes- entertainment and communication. By connectivity form factors, market has been segmented as Tethered connectivity, Integrated Connectivity and Embedded Connectivity.

Segmentation by Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HSPA+, 3G and LTE

Segmentation by Applications: Navigation (road and vehicle monitoring, real time data capturing and management), Telematics (In-Car, car to car, and car to infrastructure), infotainment (entertainment and communication).

Segmentation by Connectivity form factor: Tethered connectivity, Integrated Connectivity, and Embedded Connectivity.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

North America is leading the region for connected mobility solutions highest market share among all of the regions. The major factor behind this large market capture is technological advancement in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, automobile companies are discovering new technologies trying to reduce on road accidents and provide a safe journey experience. Europe is also one of the leading region for connected mobility solutions as the major population of this region is spending high percentage of their income in connected mobility solutions. However, among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing market with highest annual compound growth rate.

