Full Featured Godrej Meridien Dwarka expressway With World Class Amenities

GODREJ MERIDIEN LOCATION ADVANTAGES Amenities includes : Dwarka expressway falls in the category of national highway. Dwarka expressway known as npr (Northern peripherial road) also. Npr is one of the asia’s widest highway and one of the india’s shortest national highway.

At the junction of the npr in sector 25 dwarka, dda is making india’s biggest india international convention centre in land area of 35 acres which includes five – 5* hotels and can cater upto 12,000 people capacity at a time. Just opposite of this center, land has been alloted for diplomatic enclave 2 and 44 embassies planned to be moved to dwarka at the junction of the npr.

“GODREJ MERIDIEN sector 106″ has come to offer your ultra-extravagance home on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 106 Gurgaon, best case scenario in the class cost. As a matter of fact, the project incorporates 7 Towers (2 Iconic, 5 Normal) which highlight ultra-extravagance 2, 3, 4 BHK lofts and penthouses. What’s more, these flats and penthouses accessible with 1400 sq. ft. – 2750 sq. ft. estimate extend. Moreover, this new venture on Dwarka Expressway by Godrej Properties covers 14.5 sections of land of prime zone. Carry on with the way of life that most just dream of living. An existence that offers so much, you’ll be spoilt for decision. Where each waking minute is spent getting a charge out of the benefits that individuals seek to live.

Godrej Meridien Project Highlights –

Lifestyle Condominium Complex

Lavish Entrance designed with dense green spaces & unique water features

Specialised Club Operator to cater to affluent lifestyle offerings

Cutting Edge construction technology: Precast German Technique

Interactive Outdoor spaces with uniquely designed landscape zones

Expansive Club House spread over 3 acres with 66000 Sq.Ft. approx. built-up spaces, biggest ever offered in NCR

Amenities of Godrej Meridien Gurgaon –

Club Junior, Porter on Call

Valet Parking, Concierge Services

Butler on Call, Valet Parking

24×7 Business Centre

Moreover, Well-equipped Gym.