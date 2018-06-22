Godrej Elements – A excellent Featured 2BHK and 3BHK apartments and penthouses

Godrej Elements, is located in Hinjewadi, Pune also known as ‘Oxford of the East’ due to the presence of large number of educational institutions. This development is close to numerous IT companies like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, IBM and Cognizant within the 500-acre Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP). This region is smoothly connected to well known locations of Hinjewadi. It is 3 hours drive away from the International Airport. The Mumbai Highway also provides an easy access to the Airport which is about 45 minutes from Hinjewadi. This location is surrounded by many civic amenities too which is just few minutes away from the project site. Godrej Elements, located in Pune, is a residential development of Godrej Properties. It offers spacious and skillfully designed apartments. The project is well equipped with all the basic amenities to facilitate the needs of the residents. The site is in close proximity to various civic utilities. The Godrej Elements project is going to offer unique facilities, such as crèche, wellness center, self service Laundromat, library, mini-theater, clubhouse, pool lounge, indoor sports and even more. It has ample connectivity to the rest of Mumbai and Pune with major national highways like Marunji Road, Sakhare Vasti Road, and Phase 2 Road. Godrej Elements houses everything you want to fulfill all your needs.

Godrej Elements is a world-class premium project in Hinjawadi. It is a premium project which features excellent 2BHK and 3BHK apartments and penthouses. It provides ample connectivity to all the major social neighborhoods. Get ready for an unusual living experience in the heart of Pune, Hinjewadi because Godrej Properties is pre-launching a brand new project named Godrej Elements, this is an exclusive tower coming up in Phase I of Godrej 24 Hinjewadi project. Godrej Properties is known for their innovative, creative and environmentally friendly projects. Godrej Elements Hinjawadi, will surely provide a comfortable and luxurious abode to each of its customers.

This venture will include spacious 2 & 3 bhk apartments designed and executed by some of the best architects. These apartments range between 724 Sqft -1488 Sqft in size. The specifications used in this development are of superior quality which comes along with years of warranty. The residents of Godrej Elements are lucky to be enjoying 21 Elements of assurance which ensures freedom from worrying about their loved one’s happiness. Some of these state-of-the-art amenities are- Vehicle Management System, Visitor Management System, Master monitoring app, latches on toilet cover seat, shockproof switchboard, Child friendly locks on the door, coarse & anti skid tiles, 4-in-1Biometric access to home entrance, shuttle services armed with CCTV & security, Biometric access to clubhouse etc.