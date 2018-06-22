Industrial Lighting Market Development Strategy, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Upcoming Demands, Opportunity Assessment, Global Key Players and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that industrial lighting is trending in North America region. The industrial lighting demand is growing very rapidly as the advancements in LED applications. The increasing demand of these lighting in the industrial area, hazardous locations, parking garages is also one of the key driver for the growth of the market. The LED lighting has huge market due to its low cost, high quality, environment friendly & others, and is driving the market growth to the great extent. The growing need of lighting in the industrial purpose due to new organization, company expansion, increasing number of modern workspace, and others which drive the market growth.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4074

In North America region, the industrial lighting demand is increasing with the growing need of well-lit spaces in the organizations to ensure worker safety. The industrial lighting market demand is increasing exponentially due to its durability, easy to maintain, and are ideal for high temperature environments. While, the high intensity discharge lighting are offering high quality, reliability & environmental compliance. It can be used where the most critical areas and much visible light per watt is required. These lighting is widely used in streetlights, warehouses, large retail facilities, stadiums and others.

The global industrial lighting market is growing rapidly over ~8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 13 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Industrial Lighting market – Emerson Electric (US), Legrand (France), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US), TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd (Japan), Cree, Inc. (US), Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Osram Licht AG (Germany) and among others.

Global Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation:

The global Industrial Lighting Market are bifurcated into light source type, product, applications, and region. The light source type includes LED, fluorescent, high intensity discharge, incandescent, CFL, halogen and others. The products includes industrial wall lights, vintage industrial lighting, industrial look lighting, industrial hanging light, task lighting, accent lighting and others. The applications includes factory & production lines, hotels & restaurants, outer premises, parking areas, hazardous locations, warehouse and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global Industrial Lighting market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the industrial lighting market due to the major companies are investing for the production of these lights for the industrial purposes. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for industrial lighting during the forecast period.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-lighting-market-4074

Intended Audience:

Light manufacturing companies

Product sales and distribution companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Original design manufacturers

Installers and maintenance service providers

Light providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitation

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Industrial Lighting Market: By Light Source Type

1.3.2 Global Industrial Lighting Market: By Products

1.3.3 Global Industrial Lighting Market: By Application

1.3.4 Global Industrial Lighting Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Industrial Lighting Market, By Light Source Type

Table 2 Industrial Lighting Market, By Products

Table 3 Industrial Lighting Market, By Applications

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Industrial Lighting Market: By Light Source Type (%)

Figure 3 Industrial Lighting Market: By Products (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com