Protein Ingredients Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2025

Growth Factors of Protein Ingredients Market:

The worldwide market for protein ingredients has been observing an exponential proliferation throughout the recent couple of years, because of the rising prevalence of soy and pea proteins among customers. The mounting interest for eggs and dairy products is additionally supporting the development of this market extensively. In the upcoming years, the expanding interest of consumers for ‘purer’ items with less processing is impacting the advancement of new products, for example, native whey and micellar casein, which is probably going to drive this market generously. With egg proteins discovering market entrance by virtue of unreasonable costs and expanding sensitivity to wheat glucans, particularly in the United States, these ingredients are anticipated to witness significant growth throughout the following years.

Proteins are a standout amongst the most indispensable kinds of molecules in the human body. They are convoluted combinations of chemical mixes called amino acids. Some of the amino acids are created in the human body though some must be gotten from our diet. Proteins are useful for different purposes in the human body. A large number of the hormones in human body, for example, insulin and progesterone are proteins. Hemoglobin is a blood protein that transfers oxygen to the cells. Proteins, like RNA and DNA present in the nuclei of the cells are in charge of the genetic code.

Major Market Players of Protein Ingredients Market:

Some of the market pioneers are Omega Protein Corporation, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Kerry Group PLC, Cargill. Other companies are Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Kewpie Corporation.

Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation:

By Source: Plant Proteins & Animal Proteins

By Application: Cosmetics & Personal Care, Infant Formulations, Food & Beverages & Animal Feeds

By Region:

North America: U.S, Canada & Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea & Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others

Market Segmentation of Protein Ingredients:

The worldwide market for protein ingredients is segmented on the basis of product type into animal protein and plant proteins out of which the animal proteins segment captured a substantial share of the market in 2016, attributable to the increasing consumption of eggs and dairy products and superior nutritional profile in comparison to plant protein. The egg protein segment in animal proteins market will exhibit the speediest development over the forecast period with rising usage in baked products, functional foods and ice cream. Based on applications the market is segment into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Animal Feeds and Infant Formulations out of which the Food and beverage segment represented the biggest share of the protein ingredients market. This is due to factors such as increasing inclination towards functional foods and rising health awareness among consumers prompting preference for nutritious diets.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis of Protein Ingredients Market:

North America dominated the overall market in 2016, due to growing consumer awareness, increased demand for functional foods with growing use of protein ingredients in cosmetics and food & beverages industries. Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of factors such as huge patient population, increasing disposable income to spend on functional foods, and improving healthcare and cosmetic industries in Japan, China, and South Korea.

