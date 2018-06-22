Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on New Global Distribution Agreement with Azoteq

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) June 22, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have signed a new Global Distribution Agreement with Azoteq.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the distribution agreement. Future Electronics customers will now be able to choose from Azoteq’s pioneering sensor fusion, capacitive proximity and touch solutions, and intelligent LED lighting controls for next generation user interfaces.

Since 2004 Azoteq was the first to integrate the reference capacitor on chip in a touch controller, first to incorporate on chip calibration, first to combine a single antenna for capacitive proximity and touch sensing, and first to incorporate on chip RF detection.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

