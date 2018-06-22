Workshop taken in Nashik on Digital Marketing

Education
0

We know the digital marketing is issential now a days so the keeping in mind the goal of Digital india Ukvalley Technologies has taken workshop on Digital Marketing in Nashik at Lions club. http://ukvalley.com
The session was conducted by Gaurav Kulkarni and that was amazing. You can also take workshop in your city. you can call us or visit on our website.

Ukvalley Training Institute, Nashik

Related Posts

LEAN AND KANBAN TRAINING

editor

Procure the Best Help With Assignments Australia

Professional Java Assignment Help Australia by Casestudyhelp.com

editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *