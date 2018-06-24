Difference between Huawei B618 and E5186 LTE Router

Since Huawei LTE WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) is very popular in the global market, if you want to buy a 4G SIM router for home(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html)or office, you may consider Huawei B618 or predecessor model Huawei E5186. But what is the difference between the Huawei E5186 router and B618 CPE? And which one is better to buy? The questions would be answered in this article.

Huawei E5186 VS B618 CPE Appearance and Interfaces

If you have used a Huawei 4G router, you may know the Huawei E5186 router, which is the best seller of 4G LTE-A router from Huawei. It's in white color and in a traditional router design. On the front, there are five indicators on the front for Power, Mode, WiFi, Voice, and Signal. On the back, there are 4 Ethernet Ports for LAN (One is for LAN & WAN), two Telephone ports and one USB 2.0 port. The Huawei B618 4G LTE router is the latest new LTE advanced Pro router, which is in a new design of a Cube in white color. It also has some indicators on the front vertically for Signal, Power, Status, LAN, WiFi, Mode, among which the WPS buttons are available.

The Huawei B618 Router also has the Ethernet ports on the back, one of which is for LAN and WAN. Only one telephone port is available below the Ethernet port. The USB 2.0 port is above the Ethernet port. The power button and connectors for external 4G Antenna is available on the Ethernet and USB ports. The connector type is TS-9. If you need Huawei B618 antenna, you must buy an LTE Antenna with two TS-9 connectors. The Huawei E5186 also has two connectors for an external antenna on the back covering a long cap. The connector type is SMA-Female. If you need Huawei E5186 external antenna, you must buy an LTE antenna with two SMA connectors.

Huawei B618 VS E5186 Specs and Variant models

If you have some blogs about 4G LTE devices, you may know that many LTE devices have variant models to support various LTE frequency bands over the world. To support these LTE bands, the Huawei E5186 router has two variant models E5186s-22a and E5186s-61a. The Huawei B618 also has two sub-models: B628s-22d and B618s-65d. From the appearance, we can only see the difference between design and Ethernet ports. Regarding the data transmission performance and other features, you may check the table for Huawei E5186 specs and Huawei B618 specs:

Model: Huawei B618

Product type: LTE WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.9 / Cat.11

Chipset: HiSilicon Balong 750

Data rates: DL 600Mbps / UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

– Huawei B618s-22d: Band 1/3/7/8/20/38

– Huawei B618s-65d: 1/3/5/7/8/28/40 ”

WLAN: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 4 X 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 95 × 95 × 208mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x LAN port (45)

* 1 x LAN / WAN port (45)

* 1 x telephone port (RJ11)

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Other features: DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT, VoLTE, IPv4 / IPv6 dual stack

Reviews: Huawei B618s-22d Review

—————————————–

Model: Huawei E5186

Product type: LTE WiFi Router

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

– Huawei E5186s-22a: Band 1/3/7/8/20/38

– Huawei E5186s-61a: Band 3/7/28/40

WLAN: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 190 mm × 200 mm × 32 mm

Interfaces:

* 3 x LAN port (45)

* 1 x LAN / WAN port (45)

* 2 x telephone port (RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, TR069 Remote Management, HTTP Online Upgrade, QoS, USB Share, UPnP, IPV6, DLNA, Fax, Print, VPN

Reviews: Huawei E5186 Review

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the Huawei B618 router is more advanced than unlocked the Huawei E5186 router. LTE CPE B618 could support downlink speed up to 600Mbps with 4 x 4 MIMO technology, which is almost double faster than that of Huawei E5186. The two variant models of the two routers cover similar LTE frequency bands, which mean they are designed for same areas. However, the advanced Huawei B618 has fewer Ethernet interfaces than Huawei E5186. If you would use the router with more than 2 devices through the Ethernet port, you'd better select the Huawei E5186 as a home or office router. However, if you use the router mainly through WiFi, the Huawei B618 router would be very good. Since the two Huawei Routers will provide wireless internet for up to 64 users, Huawei B618 provider fast internet speeds.

Of course, the Huawei B618 provides faster speeds with advanced technologies than Huawei E5186 routers. So if you do not have enough budget for B618 CPE, the Huawei 5186 is recommended, in our test, it’s good enough for most cases in our daily life.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b618-vs-huawei-e5186/