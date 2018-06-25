Automotive Metal stamping Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2022

Automotive metal stamping Market 2018

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive metal stamping Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Licorice Candy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report has a complete understanding of market value and quantity, technological progress, macro-economic and governmental policy based on past and present data along with the current and upcoming trends in the market.

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Global Automotive metal stamping market Information Report by Technology (Blanking, Embossing, Flanging, Bending, Coining and Others), by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Recreational Vehicles and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario

Metal stamping is a process in which metals are punched to achieve the desired shape. The process is performed with the help of stamping dies. The Metals used in automotive metal stamping are aluminium, steel, brass, copper and stainless steel.

The growth of global automotive metal stamping market is expected to be driven by the booming automotive industry and the rapid increase in demand for smart automobiles. The increase in competition in the automotive industry is also leading to the rising demand of the metal stamping market. The process of metal stamping is applied in various stages of manufacturing in the automotive industry, such as panels, brackets, bonnets, roofs, hangers, and others, thus constantly inducing demand in the automotive metal stamping market. Increase in the use of metal sheet for the manufacturing of automobile chassis, transmission components, interior & exterior structural components, is projected to drive the growth of global automotive stamping market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of Automotive metal stamping market are Aro Metal Stamping co. (U.S.), Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping (U.S.), Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Acro Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (U.S.), American Industrial Company (U.S.), Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. (U.S.), and Clow Stamping Co. (U.S.).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Automotive Metal Stamping market are that of new product development.

On November 2017, Shiloh Industries, Inc. has opened a customer service centre in Munich, Germany which will focused on portfolio of lightweight body structures and interiors, chassis systems and propulsion systems solutions, and vibration-damping solutions.

On December 2017, Martinrea International Inc. Opens New State-of-the Art Technical Center. The facility will provide combines research and development, engineering and testing capabilities under one roof.

On Dec 2016, Acro Building Systems have invested in another new Wire EDM machine for faster response to new tooling, die repair and prototyping needs.

Automotive Metal Stamping Market – Segmentation

The global Automotive Metal Stamping market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Blanking, Embossing, Flanging, Bending, Coining and Others)

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Recreational Vehicles and Others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Metal Stamping Market

The metal stamping market in North America and Europe region is expected to grow, owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. The emerging trend of replacing the ferrous materials with the non-ferrous materials for reducing the weight of the machinery, is further driving the market in the region. North America region is also expected to grow further due to the existence of major players such as Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, and Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. in the region.

The report for Automotive metal stamping market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents     

1    Executive Summary

2    Research Methodology

3    Market Dynamics

4    Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market, By Technology

5    Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market, By Application

6      Regional Market Analysis

7    Competitive Analysis

8    MRFR Conclusion

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1    GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 3    GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4     GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5     NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET, BY COUNTRY

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1    RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2    GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 3    GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 4    GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET: BY REGION

FIGURE 5    NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

Continued……. 

