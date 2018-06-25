Boys Look At Their Smartphones To Check Time – Men Look At A Watch

The range of acceptable jewelry for a man is limited. Many men are only going to be seen with three main accessories decorating their hands – a nice watch, a stylish pair of cuff links, and a simple wedding band if they’re married. A watch is the only accessory that a man can truly wear every day. You can build a collection, swap them out for different outfits, change straps to suit the occasion, and find one that’s perfectly suited to you and your lifestyle.

It’s your own signature piece — something that you wear so often that people end up identifying it with you. Even a smartwatch is better than no watch — though, depending on the model, it will send its own unique message.

Whether it cost £50 or £5,000, men clock the watch in the same way some women might take note of another’s shoes. The model you wear does says something about you. And it isn’t necessarily about the price: as Obama has illustrated, you can be the leader of the free world and your timepiece cost no more than £260, while Diego della Valle, the billionaire owner of the Tod’s fashion empire, always sports a humble but perfectly designed Swatch.

Phones don’t keep you punctual. Watches do. A wrist watch is the most convenient way to tell the time. When your cell phone runs out battery – you can trust the technology that keeps running on your wrist. Find a wrist watch that really stands out from the rest. It could be the beginning of a long friendship.

