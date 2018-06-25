Maintain Good Online Reviews with C1 Partners’ Reputation Management Services

Google’s algorithm uses online reviews to affect a business’ search rankings. Avoid going down the ranks with low reviews and higher-rated competitors with C1 Partners’ Reputation Management services.

[COLORADO, 6/25/2018] – Apart from warranties and the manufacturer’s description of the product, a discerning buyer looks into the reviews of other people who have used the product. In the past, this usually meant asking friends and family for their opinions, but with the advancements in the internet, there are now websites and applications dedicated to product and service reviews.

These online reviews play an essential role for consumers, 88 percent of whom trust online reviews just as much as personal recommendations. This is why Google has added online reviews to its algorithm. It may negatively affect a business if they have negative or average reviews while competitors have more reviews that are positive. Reputation management can mitigate this, which is one of the crucial services of C1 Partners, an SEO and digital marketing company in Denver, Colorado.

Reputation Management

C1 Partners’ reputation management services improve a business’ reputation to increase its listing value, ensure that its reviews are accurate and maintain its high ranking for local searches. With 91 percent of customers relying on online reviews and half of people searching online before visiting a physical store, businesses need to have the best possible online presence.

Clients can monitor their business’ reputation improvement either on C1 Partners’ dashboard or on their own website. Like its other services, C1 Partners communicates transparent results so clients will know everything surrounding their company.

Different Methods of Delivery

Achieving good reputation management requires different methods to reach out to potential customers and mitigate possible reviews that can affect business rankings. C1 Partners offers a wide range of solutions and use the following methods:

• Listing Management

o Thousands of directory websites can create listings featuring inaccurate listings of one’s website. Google tracks this as a duplicate listing, which is one of the most significant factors that negatively affect local businesses. C1 Partners works with these platforms to make their information accurate.

• Review Monitoring

o C1 Partners tracks down all reviews related to the company. It helps businesses actively respond to both positive and negative reviews to assist in customer satisfaction.

• Review Outreach

o C1 Partners provides an email platform that encourages happy customers to leave a review. It helps to increase positive reviews online.

• Website Review Integration

o Add review plugins that show positive reviews on a clients’ website and gives people the option to leave reviews without having to sign in.

• Social Mentions

o C1 Partners’ team monitors social media and tracks down all mentions of a business. It allows clients to have a broader scope of how their company is being talked about.

About C1 Partners

C1 Partners provides SEO and digital marketing services in Denver, Colorado. It helps businesses grow online by promoting their website and improving their rankings so that it can increase in market exposure, customer base, and company revenue.

Since 2011, C1 Partners has used a multi-disciplinary approach to cover different types of digital marketing. It maximizes different outlets to promote its clients.

