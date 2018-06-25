Research Report on Agrimony Market by 2025

Agrimony Market Introduction

Agrimony is a genus of 12–15 species of perennial herbaceous flowering plants in the family Rosaceae. Commonly it is known to be a domestic medicinal herb, which is native to the temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, with one species also in Africa. The agrimony herb has spikes which bear rows of tiny yellow flowers, known as church steeples. The agrimony is also characterized by having fruits that are marked by hooked bristles known as cockleburs at the top or towards the tips and blooms from June to early September. In the ancient times, agrimony herb was used in several brews, solutions, and tonics.

The leaves and flowers contain a unique chemical composition which acts as a detoxifying, astringent, coagulating, and anti-inflammatory substance on the body. Owing to all the benefits of agrimony, it has been used in the direct and indirect treatment of a wide variety of ailments over time.

Agrimony Market Drivers Restraints and Trends

Major drivers driving the global agrimony market include the growing health concern among consumers and rising demand for herbal treatments. Based on the benefits of the agrimony, the medicinal demand of it is increasing and people are getting attracted towards it. It has been studied that due to the presence of anti-diabetic property, the active components of agrimony can moderate the glucose and insulin uptake processes in the body better than many other natural diabetic treatments. It acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and aids in digestion. It also improves respiratory conditions like bronchitis and sinus issues too. It improves skin health, prevents psoriasis, eczema, or any other skin condition. It detoxifies the body and modifies the function of the liver and gallbladder, thereby preventing serious health issues and promoting overall metabolic efficiency. Recent studies are also being carried out about agrimony’s anti-cancerous properties, which can be further used to prevent cancer. These medicinal benefits of agrimony are opening great opportunities to the global market.

Apart from all the benefits and uses, the herbal remedies from agrimony must be used carefully, as they can cause certain susceptible individuals to experience the symptoms of photodermatitis, a type of skin rash which can develop after the consumption of the herb and which comes on when the person’s skin is constantly exposed to direct sunlight. The consumption of this medicine can also lower down blood pressure level of that particular individual, hence the herbal remedies should not be carried out by those who are susceptible to low blood pressure issues. These are some of the factors which can further retain the agrimony market to grow in the forecast period.

Agrimony Market Segmentation

Agrimony market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region.

By form, agrimony market can be segmented into powder and dried leaf form. Among which the demand for dried leaf form is expected to increase in the forecast period.

By application, agrimony market can be segmented into food and beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry. In food and beverage industry the agrimony herb is used to make herbal tea as it cures a sore throat and diarrhea. It also prevents skin diseases. In the pharmaceutical industry, agrimony is used for sore throat, mild diarrhea, upset stomach, diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), fluid retention, gallbladder disorders, cancer, tuberculosis, bleeding, corns, and warts due to the presence of tannins, coumarins, flavonoids, including luteolin, volatile oil, and polysaccharides. It can also be used as a gargle, heart tonic, sedative, and antihistamine. Agrimony can be applied directly to the skin as a mild drying agent and for inflammation as well.

By distribution channel, agrimony market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales can be further sub-segmented into convenience stores, specialty stores, pharmacy stores, online retail, and others.

By region, the agrimony market can be segmented into five distinct regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among which Europe, Western Asia, and Northern Europe is the native of agrimony.

Agrimony Market Key Players

Some of the major key players involved in the production of agrimony are Emorsgate Seeds, Falcon Russia., Healingherbs Ltd., G. Baldwin & Co., Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., Carrubba INC., and others.