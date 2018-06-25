Transmission Repair Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

Transmission Repair Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Transmission Repair Market by components (transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, gears, clutch, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, oil pumps), repair type (transmission overhaul, transmission, general repair),vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Transmission Repair Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Transmission Repair Market are Schaeffler, Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aamco Transmissions, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Mister Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, and Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care. According to report the global transmission repair market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global transmission repair market covers segments such as components, repair type, and vehicle type. The components segments include transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, O-rings, gears, clutch plates, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, and oil pumps. On the basis of repair type the global transmission repair market is categorized into transmission overhaul, transmission and general repair. Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the transmission repair market is segmented as passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transmission repair market such as, Continental, BorgWarner, Schaeffler, Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aamco Transmissions, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Mister Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, and Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global transmission repair market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of transmission repair market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the transmission repair market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the transmission repair market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.